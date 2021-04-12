ST. LOUIS — Kyle Schwarber doubled in a run in his delayed Nationals debut, Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit homer and Washington beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Monday night.
Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington’s first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team’s season-opening series and left the club short-handed. The Nats ended a five-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost three straight.
Stevenson hit his first homer of the season into St. Louis’ bullpen in right field to lead off the seventh, putting Washington ahead 4-2. The solo shot was just his fourth homer in 221 career at-bats.
Kyle Finnegan (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up a run on one hit. He also struck out two.
Schwarber, acquired in the offseason after being nontendered by the Chicago Cubs, hit a 1-0 pitch from starter John Gant into right-center to drive in Juan Soto, who singled to start the sixth.
The Nationals added a run on the next pitch off reliever Giovanny Gallegos when Starlin Castro hit a sacrifice fly in foul territory to right, driving in Bell.
Gant (0-1) went five innings and gave up three runs. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three.
The Nationals had a chance to blow the game open when the first four batters reached to start the eighth against reliever Andrew Miller, including Castro singling in Bell. Ryan Helsley struck out Yan Gomes, and pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman flew out to center fielder Dylan Carlson, who threw Schwarber out at home to end the inning.
Yadier Molina hit his second homer of the season in the sixth to pull the Cardinals within 3-2.
Matt Carpenter broke an 0 for 12 start to the season with a bunt single in the third and scored on Tommy Edman’s hit, tying the game at 1. Carpenter has struggled at the plate since spring training with just two hits in 37 at-bats, including 13 strikeouts.
Victor Robles led off the game with his second triple of the season and scored on Soto’s one-out single to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.
TRAINERS ROOM
Nationals: Schwarber, Bell and Harrison were reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game. The moves make the team’s roster nearly whole again after an outbreak sidelined nine players and postponed four games. Five players returned over the weekend; the only one still missing is LHP Jon Lester, who will ramp up at the team’s alternate training site before joining the Nationals. Manager Dave Martinez said most of the players on the team were vaccinated at their hotel in St. Louis.
Cardinals: St. Louis is closer to having two of its starting pitchers back from the IL. LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (back tightness) threw 86 pitches Sunday, and manager Mike Schildt said everything looked good for him to get back to the club soon, though he didn’t give a timeline. ... Shildt also said the progress of RHP Miles Mikolas (shoulder stiffness) is on target. He threw a bullpen session Monday at Busch Stadium. He’ll throw another in a few days after which the Cardinals will determine if he’s ready to face hitters.
UP NEXT
Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts Tuesday. He gave up one hit while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in a 2-0 loss in the second game of a doubleheader April 7 against Atlanta.
Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 5.23 ERA) gets his third start of the season and is coming off a strong outing at Miami, where he gave up one hit and struck out six in six shutout innings.
Brewers 6, Cubs 3
MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Luis Urías drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.
Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.
After being shut out on one hit by Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (0-2) through five innings, the Brewers loaded the bases to start the sixth. After the Cubs cut down a runner at the plate, Alzolay, who had retired 11 straight coming into the inning, gave way to reliever Andrew Chafin.
Urías, who entered 2 for 27 on the season, batted for Daniel Vogelbach and slapped a shot just inside the left-field line to clear the bases. It was Urías’ first career pinch hit in six at-bats.
Urías later scored on a wild pitch to grow the lead to 4-1. Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in another run with a triple and Keston Hiura added an RBI single as the Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.
Peralta gave up just one run, a fourth-inning homer by Kris Bryant. The right-hander walked two and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time in his career, the last coming in April 2019.
Josh Hader got two outs for his first save of the season. Hader came on after Javier Báez drove in a pair of runs with a one-out double.
The Cubs announced before the game that bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. First base coach Craig Driver already was away from the team following a positive test. Relief pitchers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. There was no word on whether their designation was the result of a positive test or contact tracing.
The Cubs have had five hits or fewer in seven of their first 10 games.
Alzolay gave up five runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Chafin allowed three runs while getting just one out. He threw a wild pitch and hit a batter.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cubs: To fill the roster spots of Workman, Adam and Winkler, the club recalled left-handers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck from the team’s alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, while veteran reliever Pedro Strop was selected as a replacement player from the alternate site. Steele and Wieck both appeared in relief.
Brewers: OF Christian Yelich sat out after leaving Sunday’s game with back soreness. “We’re still in a day-to-day situation,” manager Craig Counsell said. Bradley started in left field, replacing Yelich, for the first time since 2015. …3B Travis Shaw, who also exited Sunday’s game after fouling a pitch off his shin, returned to action.
UP NEXT
Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.00 ERA) tossed six scoreless innings against the Brewers last Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Hendricks in 9-6 with a 2.72 ERA in 25 career starts against Milwaukee.
Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 2.45) gave up one hit in seven scoreless innings at Chicago on Wednesday. Opponents are batting .179 (7 for 39) against Woodruff this season.
