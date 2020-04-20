DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy was in the midst of its 23rd annual Spring Raffle when schools across the state were mandated to close. This fundraiser is the biggest one of the year for the school and has raised more than $4 million for the Academy and Vermilion County parishes over its 22-year history.
The final drawing party will not be held this year, but all drawings will resume as listed below:
Thursday, April 23 — 23rd anniversary drawing for $2,300.
Final Payday Drawing on May 1 — Two prizes of $250 and two prizes for $500 will be drawn.
The final drawing has been rescheduled for Friday, May 15, with 50 prizes to be drawn, including the grand prize of $100,000.
“We decided to go ahead with the drawings, even though we know our proceeds will be negatively impacted," said Janet Picillo, advancement director for Schlarman Academy.
"The community, our donors and our alumni have generously supported our raffle over its 22-year history and we have faith that next year will be a better year. These times are trying for everyone and we hope by pulling the prizes we will provide some good news for at least 55 people.”
For tickets call 442-1184 or (800) 747-0880. Leave a message and the Advancement Office will return your call. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Ticket order forms can be found online at www.schlarman.com.
Tickets are $100 each and up to five people can be on a ticket. Tickets also are available at Country Store Health Foods, 3618 N. Vermilion St.
