CATLIN — Nothing sets the tone in football like returning the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown.
That's what happened Saturday afternoon at Byerly-Hageman Field in Catlin as Salt Fork scored just 13 seconds into its Vermilion Valley Alliance contest against Momence.
Ben Jessup's 72-yard kickoff return got things rolling for Salt Fork as they went on to beat the Redskins 46-26.
"Last week, we had a couple problems on kickoffs,'' said Jessup, who also rushed for 113 yards and two scores. "Returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown really got our team excited early. Everything happened so fast, but it was a fun way to start the game.''
Jessup added that kickoff returns for touchdown are big-time game changers.
So when Momence pulled with two scores (27-12) on a 37-yard touchdown pass by Kud'de Bertram to Luis Barrera, it started to feel like the Redskins were in a position to make things very interesting for the Storm.
But Salt Fork's Ethan McLain, who had a 27-yard touchdown run earlier in the second quarter, joined Jessup with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give his team a 34-12 lead at halftime.
"I thought our kids did a really nice job in the first half,'' Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. "Obviously, we had the two big kickoff returns, but I also thought that we were able to finish drives offensively.
"We let a couple of their skilled kids get loose on us a couple times and that cost us. But overall, I thought we improved in all facets of the game.''
Specifically, he felt good about his team's play on special teams.
"We definitely had some issues there last week,'' said Hageman of Salt Fork 60-12 win over Dwight in week one. "I think anytime that you can be successful on that first series, like we were today with Jessup's kickoff return, it gives your kids a ton of confidence.''
Both Jessup and McLain were integral parts of the Salt Fork state championship track team back in June and it showed on the returns.
"We definitely have some skilled kids with speed,'' Hageman said. "They were able to get out in open space and that is definitely a great thing to have on your side.''
Getting an early lead proved to be very important for Salt Fork.
Most of the first half and the entire second half was played in a steady rain that at times turned into a downpour, so much so, that several inches of standing water could be seen behind the bench areas.
"It was difficult to play in that rain. It was hard to hold onto the ball,'' Jessup admitted. "Definitely, getting the lead was key for us, because anything could have gone wrong in the rain.
"We just got ahead and kept going.''
The Storm (2-0) finished the game with more than 200 yards on the ground, including a 47-yard run by offensive lineman Hayden Prunkard as junior scooped up a fumble and lumbered down the sideline, getting stopped short of the goal line.
"We've got some young lineman, but they are really stepping up for us,'' said Jessup.
Bertram was the main weapon in the Momence (1-1) offense as he rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 26 carries and he completed 7-fo-24 passes for 154 yards.
Both teams are back in action this Friday. Salt Fork plays at Seneca (0-2), while Momence hosts Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (1-1).
BHRA 61
S.Vermillion 43
CLINTON, Ind. — In a contest that came together in less the 24 hours, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils and the rmillion Wildcats put an impressive show for the fans at Anderson Field.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Rhett Harper accounted for 309 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils, rated No. 7 in Illinois Class 2A, defeated the Wildcats 61-43.
Harper, who rushed for a season-best 239 yards on 20 carries, scored on runs of 15, 5, and 5, while also catching a 61-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Dodd, who threw for 161 yards on three scores.
The Blue Devils (2-0) jumped out a 22-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdowns runs by Michael Hackman and Dodd along with a 20-yard touchdown strike from Dodd to Trent Kruse.
The Wildcats (1-2) scored four times in the first half, pulling with one score at 29-21 and again at 35-27 right before halftime.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al took control with three scores in the third quarter.
South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini, who has drawn interest from schools like Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois, passed for 290 yards and three scores, while Peyton Hawkins had seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host Watseka on Saturday, while South Vermillion gets its second straight Illinois school, this time the Wildcats will host the Marshall Lions on Friday night.
Westville 38
Watseka 6
WATSEKA — There was nothing fancy about how the Westville football team improved to 2-0 on Friday night.
Actually, you could say it was a tried-and-true offensive attack by the Tigers.
Westville ran 53 plays — all rushing attempts — in a 38-6 triumph over the Watseka Warriors.
Houston Bryant led the ground-and-pound attack with 164 yards on 18 carries, while Will Terry finished with 11 carries for 136 yards and two touchdown. Joining in on the exclusive ground game was Andre Johnson with 79 yards and a score. The other two scores came from Julian Ledesma and Craig Johnson.
Watseka receiver D.J. Wellmaker had a game-high 122 receiving yards and he scored the only points for the Warriors with a 74-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
For the first time since 2019, the Westville Tigers will get to wear their home orange jerseys when Westville hosts Oblong this Saturday.
But, because of construction delays on its new athletic complex, this week's game is being played at Byerly-Hageman Field in Catlin. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Iroquois West 33
Oakwood 32 (OT)
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood football team was trying to rebound against Iroquois West on Friday after a tough week one defeat.
The Comets got close to getting that rebound, but the Indians tied the game with a field goal with seconds left in regulation and would go on to win 33-32 in overtime.
Dalton Hobick passed for 159 yards with two touchdowns for Oakwood and ran for two more scores. Josh Young had seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, Gaven Close ran for 77 yards and a touchdown and Austin McDaniel had 10 tackles.
Oakwood (0-2) will host Clifton Central next week.
Clifton Central 60
Geo-RF/Chrisman 0
CLIFTON — After forfeiting its first game last week, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team officially got the season started against Clifton Central on Friday.
The Buffaloes were taking on a Clifton Central team coming off a 35-0 loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin last week and the Comets were not taking any prisoners as they won 60-0.
GRFC drops to 0-2 and will face Iroquois West next week.
Covington 60
N.Vermillion 40
CAYUGA, Ind. — In a battle to stay in the hunt in the Wabash River Conference, the Covington football team took charge early and often.
The Trojans took a 28-0 first quarter lead and would go on to beat North Vermillion 60-40 on Friday.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 458 yards with five touchdowns for Covington and ran for 89 yards with three touchdowns of his own.
Dane Gerling caught seven passes for 151 yards and three scores, while Duncan Keller caught 11 passes for 156 yards and a score and Savion Waddell had nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Conlan Moore had 18 tackles on defense, while Neil Ellmore had 10 and Gerling had nine.
Jerome White had 250 yards passing with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Falcons, while Jon Martin had 59 yards with two touchdowns.
Landon Naylor had nine catches for 161 yards and a score and Carter Edney had six catches for 74 yards.
Weston Rowe had nine tackles, while Naylor had six tackles with an interception and Edney had six tackles and a sack.
The Trojans are 2-1 overall and in the WRC and will face Fountain Central next week, while the Falcons are 1-2 and 0-2 and will face Linton-Stockton in non-conference action.
Fountain Central 26
Frontier 12
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Owen Acton had 138 yards on the ground with three touchdowns as the Fountain Central football team beat Frontier 26-12.
Dawson Blue scored the other touchdown for the Mustangs, while AJ Hall through for 104 yards with Austin Pickett getting four catches for 44 yards.
Luke Foxworthy had 10 tackles with a sack and Ely Thompson had two sacks for Fountain Central, who are 2-1 and will face Covington next week.
Southmont 13
Seeger 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger football team had to change plans from playing Attica to Southmont on Friday after the Red Ramblers forfeited.
The Patriots ended up getting more than they bargained for as they lost 13-0 to the Mounties.
Seeger is 1-2 overall and will travel to Riverton Parke next week in Wabash River Conference action.
