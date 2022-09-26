INDIANAPOLIS – Jelani Woods might still be smiling.
As a youngster growing up in the Atlanta area, his NFL dreams often revolved around quarterback Matt Ryan and the hometown Falcons.
On Sunday, in his first home game with the Indianapolis Colts, the rookie tight end caught a game-winning touchdown pass from Ryan with 24 seconds remaining in a stunning 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Surrounded by cameras at his locker later, Woods made no effort to hide his joy.
“It means a lot,” Woods said of the 12-yard reception for his second career touchdown. “I know all my family back home, they’re going crazy right now. … Growing up (watching Ryan) and having that moment of winning a game catching a pass from him, that’s a dream come true pretty much.”
Woods had a feeling he was getting the football soon after the Colts (1-1-1) broke the huddle. Kansas City (2-1) lined up with a single-high safety, a key that told the tight end his quarterback could be looking his way.
Ryan threw a nearly perfect pass just over the outstretched hand of a defender, and Woods caught the point of the football before pulling it in to the roar of the majority of a crowd announced at 65,975.
It was a big moment for an offense that has struggled throughout the first three weeks of the season. But it might have been an even bigger moment for a team trying to prove it can still live up to lofty preseason expectations.
“This is a big win, but it’s one game,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ve got another big one next week, so we need to put this one behind us. We’ve got to come in Monday – really you want as a head coach to get in the locker room, to get up here (at the postgame podium) and say the same thing, win or lose.
“Let’s study the tape. Let’s get better. Let’s find ways to win. Let’s find ways to become the team that we envision ourselves that we can be. I think today what we said in (the locker room) was this showed us we can be the team that we want to be. We can be the team that we think coming into this season that we were going to be.”
It took awhile for that team to show up on offense Sunday.
Indianapolis scored with 12:24 remaining in the first quarter after Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt at his own 4-yard line. On third-and-goal from the 1, Ryan found Woods alone in the back of the end zone for his first career touchdown catch.
There was more bad than good from there until the fateful final drive.
Chase McLaughlin connected on a 43-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-6 with 9:40 left in the first half, and his 51-yarder cut the deficit to 17-13 with 2:53 to play in the third quarter.
In between, the Colts’ defense kept them in the game.
Indianapolis sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just once and didn’t have a turnover until Kansas City’s final offensive snap.
But the Colts put consistent pressure on the pocket and made the Chiefs consistently do things the hard way.
It led to a few needed breaks.
Kansas City ran a failed fake field goal on fourth-and-11 from Indianapolis’ 24-yard line with 13:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Matt Ammendola – filling in for the injured Harrison Butker – missed a 34-yard attempt with 8:38 to play.
Those miscues were set up by big stops from a defense that held the Chiefs’ red-hot offense to 3-of-10 on third down and surrendered just two touchdowns on four trips into the red zone.
Mahomes finished 20-of-35 for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he wasn’t allowed to break open the game.
Kansas City scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter (though Ammendola missed the extra point) and took a 14-10 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the 2-point conversion from Mahomes to Kelce with 1:46 left in the half.
The Chiefs’ only points after intermission came on a 26-yard field goal by Ammendola with 7:56 remaining in the third quarter.
“Obviously, we didn’t play like we wanted to the past two games,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I feel like we had a great game plan, and guys executed well and guys just kept hammering away each and every play.”
It looked as the though the offense squandered another opportunity to take advantage of the defensive performance on the game-winning drive when Ryan was sacked for an 8-yard loss on third-and-6 from his own 39-yard line.
But Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for taunting after the play, and Indianapolis’ drive continued with a first down at its own 46 with 4:48 remaining.
It was the final unforced error for Kansas City.
“I don’t think I said anything vulgar or disrespectful, but I just can’t say anything within the heat of the moment,” Jones said. “The game is changing, so I have to evolve to the game.”
Two snaps later, Ryan completed a 4-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. for a third-down conversion, and an 8-yard pass to Parris Campbell and 7-yard run by Nyheim Hines gave Indianapolis a first down at Kansas City’s 29-yard line at the two-minute warning.
The drive hit another speed bump with a holding call against left tackle Matt Pryor, but Jonathan Taylor – who finished with 71 yards on 21 carries – gained 13 yards on first-and-20 to get things back on track.
Rookie Alec Pierce’s third reception of the game went for 14 yards and a first down at the 12 to set up Woods’ game winner.
Like any good horror villain, Mahomes had one last scare left in him after the touchdown.
A 24-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling gave the Chiefs a first down at Indianapolis’ 46-yard line with eight seconds remaining.
But Mahomes’ next attempt was tipped by cornerback Stephon Gilmore and intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod to seal the win.
“We still have a lot of improving to do,” Ryan said. “And what I’ve found throughout my career is you continue – you usually continue to get better as the year goes on, and you clean things up, but you’ve got to find ways to win along the way as you’re improving. That’s what I’m proud of today.”
