DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department — as part of a pair of state-wide safety campaigns — conducted a Roadside Safety check Saturday.
The effort — conducted at South Gilbert and Bluff streets — was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.
“Impaired drivers are a risk to everyone on the road,” read a press release issued Sunday by Comm. Terry McCord. “We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason — to save lives.”
Danville Police issued 17 citations for various traffic violations, including failure to wear a seatbelt. Four separate arrests, including, but not limited to, driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and obstructing identification, were made.
There was also an arrest made for local and out of jurisdiction warrants.
