In this year of traditions broken due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual custom of the family vacation remains, although it is taking on a different approach in 2020.
While the good old road trip has always been the preferred mode of travel during the summer season, it has become pretty much the exclusive mode of travel this summer. Because of concerns regarding air, rail and boat travel amid this crisis, AAA estimates that 97 percent of American vacations taken this year will be done by private vehicle.
Of course, this option cancels out the chances of a European vacation, and puts Hawaii and Alaska out of reach too. Even a long trip to California or New England might prove too time intensive to explore.
Worry not. Right here in the Midwest are plenty of places that are wonderful vacation spots in their own right. Just search the phrase “things to do in Illinois (or Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Kentucky, etc.) on the internet and watch the boundless choices appear.
Furthermore, gas is cheaper than it has been in years, a decline which will make a vacation more affordable during these challenging economic times. Social distancing can be rather easy to achieve too, as many potential destinations are located in more rural areas which do not hold vast populations.
Enduring these past few months haven’t been easy. Why not reward yourself and your love ones by embarking on a trip? Let that tradition live on.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, July 6, 2020
