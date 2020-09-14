A 9/11 Memorial Ride on Sunday honored the heroes, volunteers and victims who were involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. More than 100 vehicles gathered at the Village Mall parking lot and made stops at the Danville National Cemetery and Sunset Cemetery. All proceeds will go to the I&I Firefighters Association for its fund to help firefighters’ families in need. Above and Left, riders enter the Danville National Cemetery to honor the fallen. Below right, a towing vehicle for Carnaghi’s flies the flag over the signup table at the Village Mall.

