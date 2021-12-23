Red Cross volunteers with its Disaster Action Team responded to six home fires from December 13 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Bloomington, Danville, Peoria and more. Volunteers with the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois assisted 22 individuals, including 14 adults and eight children with a temporary place to stay, emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call our dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747.
Every year, home fires claim more lives than natural disasters in the U.S. Therefore, it’s important to have working smoke alarms as they can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. A working smoke alarm increases the chances that you and your loved ones can get out in less than two minutes – the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to escape a burning home before is too late.
Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
Also check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such as batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
In your escape plan, include at least two ways to exit every room in your home.
Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
Take time to discuss the plan with everyone in your household and practice it at least twice a year.
While practicing your escape plan, teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.