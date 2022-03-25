Fossil fuels still needed to meet our energy needs
This is in response to the column by Froma Harrop titled “Has Ukraine made us hit bottom on our oil addition.”
Too often, a liberal will write a column but includes only half truths, distortions and misinformation to support his/her point of view. Has the Ukraine made us hit bottom on our oil addition. No. Here’s why. The green technology that the far left has been trying to force down our throats isn’t developed enough to replace the fossil fuels that we have to use. There isn’t enough infrastructure to handle recharging electric vehicles and the range of electric vehicles are viable only in cities or destinations close by. Charging times are too long to replenish the batteries.
What about the electricity needed to charge these vehicles? The solar panels and wind turbines aren’t up to the task. We have seen that in Texas when a cold snap stopped the wind generation of electricity. It takes a lot of solar cells to even power one house; 20-24 are a minimum for a 1,500 sqare-foot house but “depends” gets you. Depends on where you live, depends upon the panel rated power, personal energy consumption habits. It would take a lot more in the north where it is cold and cloudy. In the summer one see rolling black outs in California as they can’t produce enough electricity by green means.
I am not against green energy but until it is more efficient, more available and reduced costs we are going to have to use fossil fuels to meet our energy needs. Most people can’t afford a $43,000 electric car. Or a $9,000 replacement battery. The greenies also don’t tell about the electricity. Does it come from coal-fired power plants? Nuclear reactors? Or are they hiding it? Most green generators come from China who continues to build coal power plants, how’s that helping the earth? If the U.S. had zero emissions it wouldn’t change a thing as long as China and India keep burning coal.
You know what you pay for gas when you fill up. Has anyone figured the cost to recharge your vehicle? Do you want to wait in line at a charging station? These are all factors Democrats sweep under the rug. We cannot break our economy to go green but the Democrats would try to push their idiotic greenhouse agenda. The earth goes through cycles and this is a warming one. The fossil fuels add to it but not to the extent the left would have you believe. The media is a tool of the left. They don’t investigate and present facts, but rather fiction, half truths, lies, distortions and we can look around and see the inflation, high gas prices, and lack of leadership.
Don’t fall for their baloney again like when you elected Biden about fossil fuels being the danger. We need fossil fuels for at least another 25-35 years and then perhaps technology can replace them.
— Michael Wilson, Marshall, Ill.
ERA failed, but was a just cause
The Spokesman-Review page published today in the Tribune-Star (”Equal Rights”) seems to have leap-frogged into the ideological mindset of the Indiana General Assembly of today.
Erasing Indiana’s ratification of the ERA in 1977 (I think we were the 35th and last state to ratify) doesn’t change the hard work and success of that just cause.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
