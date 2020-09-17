Now that movie theaters are reopening, would you feel safe attending a movie if the audience follows safety protocols designed to mitigate spread of the coronavirus?
Total Votes — 263
Yes — 101
No — 137
Not sure — 25
Did the Danville City Council do the right thing in voting unanimously to approve a rezoning request on Eastgate Drive for a proposed temporary casino?
