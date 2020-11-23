Reader Poll Results

The Electoral College continues to be a controversial piece of the U.S. Constitution for electing presidents. How should America deal with it in the future?

Total Votes — 313

Leave it alone — 157

Abolish it and elect presidents by popular vote — 100

Reform it and make it better reflect the will of voters — 56

New Reader Poll

Do you plan to curtail your Thanksgiving and/or Christmas holiday activities out of concern for contracting or spreading the coronavirus?

To vote, visit www.commercial-news.com.

