Reader Poll Results
The Electoral College continues to be a controversial piece of the U.S. Constitution for electing presidents. How should America deal with it in the future?
Total Votes — 313
Leave it alone — 157
Abolish it and elect presidents by popular vote — 100
Reform it and make it better reflect the will of voters — 56
New Reader Poll
Do you plan to curtail your Thanksgiving and/or Christmas holiday activities out of concern for contracting or spreading the coronavirus?
To vote, visit www.commercial-news.com.
