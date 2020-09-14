Several people gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter rally, which helped raise awareness of voter registration and voting in order to help fight racism in the community. Above, host Mary Catherine Roberson addresses people in front of the Vermilion County Administration Building. Below left, Ed Butler, president of the local NAACP, speaks during the rally. Below right, Jania Glover talks about her own personal experiences with racism.
Rally: Use votes to fight racism
Mary Wicoff
