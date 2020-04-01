SCHOLARSHIP
Iroquois Memorial Hospital announces the 2020 James Dailey Scholarship. The award will be a one-year scholarship to students who reside within the IMH service area.
The applicant must provide documentation that he or she has been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program or is enrolled in an accredited Allied Health Program with a good standing with the student’s college or university and is earning passing grades.
Allied Health Programs include a wide range of professions including, but not limited to: doctor of medicine; registered or licensed practical nurse; physical, occupational or speech therapist; pharmacist; athletic trainer; and laboratory or X-ray technician.
For more information, visit the IMH scholarship page, which can be found on imhrh.org. Completed applications are to be returned by May 15 to: Brenna Johnson, 1545 N. 2000 East Rd., Watseka, IL 60970.
AWARDS
North Logan Health Care Center has received two awards.
The Best of Senior Living in Danville was received from Senior Advisor.com. Senior Advisor.com recognizes senior living and home care providers who receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families, and visitors. This exclusive designation is awarded to the top 1 percent of providers nationwide.
The Community Engagement Award also was received for having met the number of reviews received about the facility.
BOY SCOUTS
Prairielands Council, Boy Scouts of America is providing the first virtual merit badge skill center to provide normalcy during difficult times.
Jared White, Scout executive, said, “Scouting volunteers are offering Virtual Merit Badge Skill Centers to Scouts everywhere at no cost. As we all work together to flatten the curve on this pandemic, we are relying more and more on the use of digital media to carry out our mission.”
On March 26, American Heritage Merit Badge was taught by Greg Knott, Council VP of Alumni Relations and secretary to the Board of Trustees at the University of Illinois. Knott is an Eagle Scout from St.
Additional skill centers will be offered weekly.
For more information call 356-7291 or visit http://prairielandsbsa.org. For additional information regarding Scouting in your specific county, contact White at jared.white@scouting.org.
SPECIAL MONTH
April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Last year alone, there were over 35,000 cases of child abuse and neglect in Illinois. As we continue to face the unique challenges of COVID-19, raising awareness has never been more critical.
Four local agencies — Crisis Nursery, CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center, and the YMCA — are collaborating throughout the month of April to raise awareness. While several in-person events have been cancelled or postponed, there are still ways you can help.
During April and all year long, we encourage adults and organizations in the community to play a vital role in making their county a safer place for children. Visit https://www.d2l.org/flip-the-switch/ to learn more.
Visit each agency’s website and follow their social media accounts to learn more about how you can support their specific efforts throughout the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.