LEXINGTON, Ohio — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season.
Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.
“It’s so huge. So huge,” team owner Michael Andretti said. “Man, 1-2-3, after the way things have been going for us this year, this is huge.”
Rossi finished third a day earlier in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader for what was just the second podium finish all year for Andretti. The other four Andretti drivers had failed to manage inconsistent pace and bad luck this season before Sunday.
It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.
“I’m so happy for the team. It’s been a terrible year for us,” Rossi said. “We’re just focused on racing at this point and we’re really trying to build a good foundation for next year.”
The trio was aided by a rare mistake by five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who is IndyCar’s winningest driver at the 13-turn, 2.258-miles course.
Dixon spun off course while running between Rossi and Hunter-Reay 22 laps into the race. Dixon rallied to finish 10th while Josef Newgarden finished eighth and cut Dixon’s lead to 72 points in IndyCar standings. There are three scheduled races remaining on the overhauled 14-event IndyCar calendar.
Keselowski cruises to win
RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski entered NASCAR’s playoffs certain he has as good a chance at the Cup championship as favorites Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
He even predicted he’d win at Richmond Raceway.
His confidence was justified as Keselowski dominated Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, leading 192 laps in the second playoff race and advancing into the next round.
On a night when the only caution flags were scheduled by NASCAR, leading to plenty of green-flag pit stops that jumbled the leaderboard, Keselowski kept rising to the top.
“I tell you, it’s a chess game and I got blinders on,” Keselowski said. “I don’t know what everybody is doing and who is where and who is on what strategy, but (crew chief) Jeremy Bullins, the whole 2 team, excellent performance.”
Harvick, the title favorite, won last week’s opener to earn the automatic berth into the second round. Hamlin, derailed at his home track of Richmond by a speeding penalty, finished 12th but still advanced into the next round based on points.
