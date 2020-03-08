OAKWOOD — If you want a T-shirt, run to get online!
Today is the last day to register for the Kennekuk Road Runners’ Mountain Goat Hill Race and be able to receive a shirt.
The race — which is for both runners and walkers — is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Kickapoo State Park, 10906 Kickapoo Park Rd, Oakwood.
It is the 34th annual Mountain Goat.
“It’s full of hills,” said board member and Mountain Goat Race Director Desiree Bainbridge. “The walk is 2.2 miles and no running is allowed. It seems easy because it’s walking, but people underestimate it.”
To register, participants need to go to www.kennekukroadrunners.com. However, the group will still state sign-ups the day of the race.
The races are run on fully-paved routes past woods and ponds. Each loop is “there and back” with three large uphills and three large downhills.
Besides the walking competition, there are two running options — a 4.4-mile and an 8.8-mile.
The longer race includes 12 uphill and 12 downhill portions.
The first 50 finishers of each race are given a medal.
“People are always welcome to become members, but this one is open to the public,” Bainbridge said.
Costs to enter vary on the race — the walk is $23, the 4.4-mile race is $28, and the 8.8-mile race is $33.
And those that survive all those hills can join the Road Runners for its after-race party at Turtle Run. There is a $10 entry fee, but participants get access to a taco bar, beer and music.
“There are some amazing athletes in the Road Runners,” Bainbridge said. “Yes, we like to run, but we also like to party.”
The Mountain Goat is the second event in the Kennekuk Road Runners’ Grand Slam held four times a year. Those who compete in these races will get a special prize at the very end.
“You don’t have to be the fastest or the fittest,” Bainbridge said. “Just come out and race.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.