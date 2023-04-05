INDIANAPOLIS — Immanuel Quickley scored 39 points, one shy of his career high, and Quintin Grimes had a career-high 36 in the New York Knicks’ 138-129 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
Obi Toppin added 32 points and the Knicks shot 52%. Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Jalen Smith scored 19 points for Indiana, T.J. McConnell had 18 and Bennedict Mathurin 17. McConnell had 12 assists.
The Knicks had a 52-37 rebounding edge.
The game went back and forth for much of the fourth quarter. With it tied at 120, Toppin started a 7-0 run with two dunks and Grimes added a 3-pointer.
With New York leading 97-91 in the third quarter, the Knicks used a 8-0 run, helped by a flagrant foul call, to take a 105-91 lead. The Pacers ended the third quarter with a 7-0 spurt.
The Knicks shot nearly 52% to take a 70-67 lead at halftime. Toppin scored 19 of his points in the first half. Indiana shot 50% in the first half.
After the Pacers took a 7-4 lead, the Knicks reeled off 17 unanswered point to grab control. The Pacers tied it twice late in the second quarter.
The Pacers and Knicks close the regular season in New York on Sunday. The Knicks have won the first three meetings between the two teams.
TIP-INS
Knicks: With the No. 5 seed playoff spot clinched, Jalen Brunson sat out to rest his right hand. RJ Barrett missed his second consecutive game with an illness. … Julian Randle, who leads the Knicks with 25.1 points per game, continued to sit out with a left ankle sprain injury. Randle injured his angle March 29 and it’s uncertain whether he will be ready to play when playoff series with No. 4 seed Cleveland begins.
Pacers: With the Pacers’ slim playoff hopes ending Sunday, Indiana leaned heavily on its younger players and reserves. Tyrese Haliburton missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury. Myles Turner missed his sixth game in a row with left ankle and lower backs soreness. … Gabe York made his first appearance of the season for the Pacers. York, who signed a two-way contract last week was called up from the Fort Wayne Ants. York scored nine points.
UP NEXT
Knicks: At New Orleans on Friday night.
Pacers: Hosts Detroit on Friday night.
UConn returns home
STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Dan Hurley let the moment envelope him Tuesday on the 40-mile ride from Bradley International Airport back to campus watching the fans who hung signs from highway overpasses and lined the streets leading into Storrs.
More than 7,000 people gathered inside Gampel Pavilion, Connecticut’s home arena, to greet the team Tuesday afternoon with raucous cheers and standing ovations in a celebration of Monday’s win over San Diego State. It was the program’s fifth NCAA title in the last 24 years — the most of any program in college basketball.
“This is a big deal,” Hurley said. “The NCAA Tournament is a big deal. Playing in the Final Four is a big deal. And obviously basketball is a big deal to the people of Connecticut. Men’s and women’s basketball, it’s the pro sports team of the state and you just see the incredible pride that people have in their Huskies.”
Junior guard Andre Jackson said he got emotional just looking at the spot in the rafters where his team’s banner will hang alongside those commemorating the school’s four other men’s championships and 11 women’s titles.
“It’s literally basketball country,” he said. “There’s not much else to do out here. That’s a part of the reason why I came here, was the environment, just being around the championship legacy programs and around so many greats that have come through this place.”
The Huskies landed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut shortly after 3 p.m. and were given a police escort for the trip east to the campus.
Students began lining up outside Gampel Pavilion at about the same time and waited for about 2 1/2 hours for the team to arrive.
“As a student, it makes you really proud to be from Connecticut and to go to UConn,” said Jacob Levy, a 20-year-old sophomore from Woodbridge. “We’re a blue blood, 100%. I was saying that before even last night. We’re the most successful program of the last 25 years. I don’t think there’s any debate now.”
But not all of the celebrating was joyous.
Following the game Monday, some UConn fans pulled down signs and light poles, smashed windows and caused other damage on campus.
Fifteen people had been arrested Tuesday and 16 were taken to the hospital during the celebrations. None of the injuries were thought to be serious, UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said.
“The vast majority of those celebrating the Husky victory last night did so safely and responsibly,” she said in a statement. “A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game.”
Most of those arrested were students, she said. Police were investigating the damage, and any students found responsible could face expulsion, she said.
Gampel Pavilion was also open Monday night for students to watch the game, which was played in Houston. More than 10,000 people attended that watch party.
Much of the partying, which lasted into the early morning, was peaceful. However, social media and television video showed students taking down signs and light posts, with several using one pole to smash through the glass portion of a door at one campus building as a crowd cheered.
Reitz said the damage also included broken windows, a vehicle flipped on its side and fires set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches.
“We were on the streets and people were going crazy,” said Nancy Toskova, a 20-year-old junior from Montreal, Quebec. “Everyone was celebrating. Everyone was happy. You felt good. Everyone came together. I was expecting something worse to be honest. I was expecting cars flipping and fires everywhere and people breaking everything, which happened but not to the extent I imagined.”
Crews worked feverishly through the morning to clean up the debris and make repairs. Classes and other academic operations were held as scheduled.
A victory parade and rally is planned around the state Capitol in Hartford on Saturday morning.
“The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA Tournament and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
