Purdue (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (BTN)
Series record: Maryland leads 2-1.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Purdue is one of six teams in the Big Ten West with a 1-1 conference record and last week’s win at Minnesota could loom large as the season progresses — if the Boilermakers can replicate their road success. They don’t play No. 3 Ohio State or No. 4 Michigan and have already faced No. 10 Penn State, so a win Saturday could help them earn the inside track to a division crown. Maryland is trying to build on a solid start and last weekend's win over Michigan State.
KEY MATCHUP
Purdue pass defense vs. Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. The Boilermakers’ pass defense is in the middle of the Big Ten rankings, but the numbers have been less of a problem than penalties. After his team blew a last-minute lead at Syracuse, in part because of multiple flags, coach Jeff Brohm told reporters his staff needed to find new teaching methods to limit the penalties. Those techniques will get tested Saturday.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Purdue: S Cam Allen. While QB Aidan O’Connell fights through an upper body injury and WR Charlie Jones produces numbers, Allen has been a key player on a short-handed defense. He was named the conference’s defensive player of the week, the result of two interceptions in the win at Minnesota.
Maryland: WR Rakim Jarrett. There are a number of talented receivers in this game, including Jarrett, Maryland's Jeshaun Jones and Dontay Demus Jr. and Purdue's Jones. It's a chance for Jarrett, who leads the Terrapins with 20 catches this season, to shine.
FACTS & FIGURES
Maryland RB Antwain Littleton II has scored a touchdown in six straight games dating to last season. ... O’Connell returned last week after missing the previous game. It marked the first start of his career that he didn’t have at least 25 completions or one TD pass. ... Jones continues to rank among the FBS leaders in receptions (47), yards receiving (588) and TD catches (seven). ... The Terrapins are trying for their first 5-1 start since 2013.
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Series record: Wisconsin leads 61-37-5.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Wisconsin visits Northwestern in its first game under interim coach Jim Leonhard after the firing of Paul Chryst. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 55 points to Ohio State and Illinois. Northwestern has dropped four straight since opening with a win over Nebraska and is 6-15 since it beat the Badgers at home in 2020. The Wildcats lost 17-7 at Penn State last week.
KEY MATCHUP
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Northwestern's defensive line. Illinois held Wisconsin to its lowest rushing total since 2015. Considering the Wildcats are giving up 172.6 yards rushing per game, this looks like a bounce-back opportunity. Allen had 2 yards on eight attempts last week after averaging 124.3 yards in the first four games. He has run for at least 100 yards in 10 of his past 14 outings.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wisconsin: QB Graham Mertz. The run game wasn't the only part of the offense that failed last week. Mertz had a rough outing, too. He got sacked five times and intercepted twice while completing 17 of 32 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.
Northwestern: QB Ryan Hilinski. Hilinski leads the Big Ten with 1,429 yards passing, though he ranks just 12th in completion percentage. He has almost as many interceptions (four) as touchdown passes (six).
FACTS & FIGURES
The teams have split the past four meetings, with the host winning each time. ... With seven games remaining, Wisconsin is trying to avoid its first losing season since going 5-7 in 2001. ... The Badgers were tied for sixth in the nation and the Big Ten lead with eight interceptions. ... OLB Nick Herbig is tied for second in the conference with four sacks. ... Northwestern leads the nation with nine lost fumbles and has committed 13 turnovers. Only Utah State (15) has given the ball away more times. ... RB Evan Hull ranks fourth in the nation with 164 all-purpose yards per game.
