WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue received a significant boost to its Big Ten title hopes when sophomore receiver Rondale Moore announced Thursday he’s opting back in to play for the Boilermakers this season.
Moore revealed his decision on ESPN’s College Football Live, saying advances in COVID-19 testing made him feel more at ease in terms of health and safety precautions.
“The Big Ten figured it out. Purdue was doing a great job of keeping us safe, and I felt safe coming back,” Moore told ESPN. “For me, it was a no-brainer to come back to school and go prove what I think I’m worth.
“When I decided to leave, I couldn’t get a lot of answers to the questions I was asking. Everyone was unsure. I’m a lot more comfortable than I was before I left.”
A New Albany native, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Moore was limited to 29 catches for 387 yards and two TDs in 2019 after a leg injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. But as a true freshman in 2018, Moore took the Big Ten by storm, finishing with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, while setting a school record for all-purpose yards (2,215) in a season.
With Moore joining sophomore wide receiver David Bell (86 catches, 1,035 yards, seven TDs), Purdue will boast one of the top wide receiving tandems in the Big Ten this season. The question remains who will throw them the ball. Purdue will have an open quarterback competition in fall camp, with returning sophomore Jack Plummer, returning junior Aidan O’Connell and UCLA transfer Austin Burton battling for the job.
“We are excited to have Rondale rejoin our team,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “He is a player of unique talents and character, and everyone knows how much he loves to compete.”
Purdue opens the season Oct. 23-24 hosting Iowa.
