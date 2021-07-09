COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`26`10`—
Danville Dans`19`15`6.0
Terre Haute Rex`15`22`11.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`11`26`15.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`20`16`—
*Champion City Kings`19`16`0.5
West Virginia Miners`17`18`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`12`24`8.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`19`16`—
Burlington Bees`19`18`1.0
Quincy Gems`18`17`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`14`22`5.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`23`14`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`22`14`0.5
Springfield Sliders`17`18`5.0
Alton River Dragons`15`20`7.0
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`7`1`—
Danville Dans`3`3`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`3`5`4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`6`5.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`2`—
Chillicothe Paints`3`4`2.0
*Champion City Kings`2`4`2.5
West Virginia Miners`2`5`3.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`5`3`—
*Normal CornBelters`5`4`0.5
Burlington Bees`4`4`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`2`5`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`5`2`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`4`2`0.5
Alton River Dragons`3`3`1.5
Springfield Sliders`3`4`2.0
*-first half champions
July 6 games
Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 15, Chillicothe Paints 8
Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 14, Danville Dans 1, 7 innings
Cape Catfish 13, Quincy Gems 12
Springfield Sliders 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
July 7 games
Normal CornBelters 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 2
Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 5
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Terre Haute Rex at5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to July 8
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 16
July 8 games
Burlington Bees 13, O'Fallon Hoots 10
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Chillicothe Paints 2
Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 7, Clinton LumberKings 2
Quincy Gems 14, Normal CornBelters 4
Alton River Dragons 3, Springfield Sliders 1
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
July 9 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, game 1, LATE
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, game 2, LATE
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, game 1, LATE
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, game 2, LATE
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, game 1, LATE
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, game 2, LATE
West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, LATE
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, LATE
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE
Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, LATE
July 10 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 11 games
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 13 games
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`5`0`1`0
Angelo Peraza c`3`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`2`2`2`2
Keenan Taylor 2b`3`0`1`2
Javon Fields lf`4`0`0`0
Nick Constantine 3b`3`0`0`0
Tony Castonguay 3b`3`0`0`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`0`0
Damian Stone cf`4`1`1`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`4`6`4
Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans dh`4`1`1`0
Will Worthington ss`4`1`1`0
Blake Atkins 2b`4`0`1`2
Colton Coca 3b`4`1`1`0
Andy Nelson rf`4`0`0`0
Logan Delgado c`3`0`0`1
Danny Wuestenfeld c`1`0`0`0
Garry Maynard cf`3`0`0`0
Damen Castillo 1b`3`0`0`0
Nolan Clifford lf`2`0`0`0
Evan Clark p`0`0`0`0
Ryan Palmblad p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`3`4`3
Danville`202`000`000`—`4`6`1
Illinois Valley`012`000`000`—`3`4`1
E — Fields, Nelson LOB — Danville 6, Illinois Valley 3. 2B — McMurray, Coca. SF — Taylor. SB — Stone.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Forrester (W, 3-0)`7.0`3`3`2`0`9
Rennie`1.0`1`0`0`0`1
Leger (Sv. 6)`1.0`0`0`0`0`3
Totals`9.0`4`3`2`0`13
Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Clark (L, 1-1)`3.1`4`4`4`2`5
Pemblad`5.2`2`0`0`2`7
Totals`9.0`6`4`4`4`12
WP — Clark 2. HBP — Clifford (By Forrester).
Time — 2:28. Attendance — 389.
Umpires — Mike Macstudy and Mavrick Curtis.
