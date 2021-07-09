COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`26`10`—

Danville Dans`19`15`6.0

Terre Haute Rex`15`22`11.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`11`26`15.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`20`16`—

*Champion City Kings`19`16`0.5

West Virginia Miners`17`18`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`12`24`8.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`19`16`—

Burlington Bees`19`18`1.0

Quincy Gems`18`17`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`14`22`5.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`23`14`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`22`14`0.5

Springfield Sliders`17`18`5.0

Alton River Dragons`15`20`7.0

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`7`1`—

Danville Dans`3`3`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`3`5`4.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`6`5.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`2`—

Chillicothe Paints`3`4`2.0

*Champion City Kings`2`4`2.5

West Virginia Miners`2`5`3.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`5`3`—

*Normal CornBelters`5`4`0.5

Burlington Bees`4`4`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`2`5`2.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`5`2`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`4`2`0.5

Alton River Dragons`3`3`1.5

Springfield Sliders`3`4`2.0

*-first half champions

July 6 games

Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 15, Chillicothe Paints 8

Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 3

O'Fallon Hoots 14, Danville Dans 1, 7 innings

Cape Catfish 13, Quincy Gems 12

Springfield Sliders 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

July 7 games

Normal CornBelters 12, Alton River Dragons 2

Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 6

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 2

Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 5

Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 2

Terre Haute Rex at5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to July 8

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 16

July 8 games

Burlington Bees 13, O'Fallon Hoots 10

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Burlington Bees 3

Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7

Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Chillicothe Paints 2

Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 2

Cape Catfish 7, Clinton LumberKings 2

Quincy Gems 14, Normal CornBelters 4

Alton River Dragons 3, Springfield Sliders 1

Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

July 9 games

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, game 1, LATE

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, game 2, LATE

Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, game 1, LATE

Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, game 2, LATE

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, game 1, LATE

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, game 2, LATE

West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, LATE

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, LATE

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE

Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, LATE

July 10 games

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

July 11 games

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

July 13 games

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru

Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`5`0`1`0

Angelo Peraza c`3`1`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`2`2`2`2

Keenan Taylor 2b`3`0`1`2

Javon Fields lf`4`0`0`0

Nick Constantine 3b`3`0`0`0

Tony Castonguay 3b`3`0`0`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`0`0`0

Damian Stone cf`4`1`1`0

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`4`6`4

Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Keshawn Ogans dh`4`1`1`0

Will Worthington ss`4`1`1`0

Blake Atkins 2b`4`0`1`2

Colton Coca 3b`4`1`1`0

Andy Nelson rf`4`0`0`0

Logan Delgado c`3`0`0`1

Danny Wuestenfeld c`1`0`0`0

Garry Maynard cf`3`0`0`0

Damen Castillo 1b`3`0`0`0

Nolan Clifford lf`2`0`0`0

Evan Clark p`0`0`0`0

Ryan Palmblad p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`3`4`3

Danville`202`000`000`—`4`6`1

Illinois Valley`012`000`000`—`3`4`1

E — Fields, Nelson LOB — Danville 6, Illinois Valley 3. 2B — McMurray, Coca. SF — Taylor. SB — Stone.  

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Forrester (W, 3-0)`7.0`3`3`2`0`9

Rennie`1.0`1`0`0`0`1

Leger (Sv. 6)`1.0`0`0`0`0`3

Totals`9.0`4`3`2`0`13

Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Clark (L, 1-1)`3.1`4`4`4`2`5

Pemblad`5.2`2`0`0`2`7

Totals`9.0`6`4`4`4`12

WP — Clark 2. HBP — Clifford (By Forrester).

Time — 2:28. Attendance — 389.  

Umpires — Mike Macstudy and Mavrick Curtis. 

