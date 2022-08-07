COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
XY-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘17 ‘—
Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘38 ‘21 ‘3.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘37 ‘23 ‘4.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘25 ‘34 ‘16.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
XY-Chillicothe Paints ‘38 ‘22 ‘—
Z-Johnstown Mill Rats ‘29 ‘31 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘23 ‘34 ‘13.5
West Virginia Miners ‘20 ‘37 ‘16.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Normal CornBelters ‘31 ‘28 ‘—
X-Quincy Gems ‘31 ‘29 ‘0.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘28 ‘32 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘20 ‘39 ‘11.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘32 ‘28 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘28 ‘32 ‘4.0
Y-Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘27 ‘33 ‘5.0
Cape Catfish ‘26 ‘33 ‘5.5
X-won first half title
Y-won second half title
Z-playoff qualifier
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Danville Dans ‘19 ‘8 ‘—
Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘18 ‘10 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘18 ‘12 ‘2.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Chillicothe Paints ‘17 ‘12 ‘—
Z-Johnstown Mill Rats ‘17 ‘12 ‘—
Champion City Kings ‘14 ‘14 ‘2.5
West Virginia Miners ‘9 ‘18 ‘7.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Normal CornBelters `17 `12 `—
Clinton LumberKings `13 `16 `4.0
Quincy Gems `12 `16 `4.5
Burlington Bees `9 `19 `7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘15 ‘14 ‘—
Cape Catfish `14 `14 `0.5
Alton River Dragons ‘14 ‘15 ‘1.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘11 ‘17 ‘3.5
Y-won second half title
Z-playoff qualifier
Friday, Aug. 5 games
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2, game one
Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 2, game one
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, suspended, game two
Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 5
Normal CornBelters 6, Lafayette Aviators 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Alton River Dragons 3
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 3
Quincy Gems 10, Burlington Bees 0 (7 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Clinton LumberKings 9 (11 innings)
Saturday, Aug. 6 games
Normal CornBelters 15, Clinton LumberKings 0 (7 innings)
Johnstown Mill Rats 15, West Virginia Miners 10, game one
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 2, game two
Chillicothe Paints 17, Champion City Kings 9
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Lafayette Aviators 2
Terre Haute Rex 15, Danville Dans 8
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Cape Catfish 4
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Alton River Dragons 5
End of Regular Season
Prospect League Playoffs
Sunday Aug. 7
Wabash River Division
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 10
Ohio River Valley Division
Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 0 (7 innings)
Great River Division
Quincy Gems 6, Normal CornBelters 3
Prairie Land Division
Alton River Dragons 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Eastern Conference Final
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Western Conference Final
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug.11
Championship Series
Game 1 — Eastern Conference winner vs. Western Conference winner
Saturday, Aug. 13
Championship Series
Game 2 — Eastern Conference winner vs. Western Conference winner
Sunday, Aug. 14
Championship Series (if necessary)
Game 3 — Eastern Conference winner vs. Western Conference winner
———
Sunday's Box Score
At Danville Stadium
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 10
Illinois Valley ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Rios cf `4 `2 `0 `0
Jared Quandy lf `5 `1 `1 `1
Zach Lane 3b `4 `2 `2 `2
Tucker Bougie 1b `2 `3 `2 `1
Evan Evola dh `2 `0 `0 `1
Alton Gyselman c `5 `1 `2 `2
Garry Maynard rf `4 `0 `1 `1
Harry Mauterer ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Alex Rakas 2b `4 `2 `3 `0
Jared Herzog p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nick Laxner p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `34 `11 `11 `8
———
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `5 `2 `2 `1
Carlos Vasquez 2bv `5 `1 `1 `1
Keenan Taylor 3b `5 `1 `2 `2
Chase Vinson 1b/lf `4 `0 `1 `1
Trey Higgins III cf `5 `2 `2 `0
Will Carpenter lf/c `5 `1 `1 `0
Will Portera c/1b `2 `2 `1 `0
Sam Whiting rf `4 `1 `2 `4
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins p `3 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse p `1 `0 `0 `0
John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jacob Myer p `0 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Martens p `1 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘40 `10 `12 `9
Illinois Valley ‘400 `110 `230 `— `11 `11 `3
Danville `001 `621 `000 `— `10 `12 `5
E — Bougie, Maynard, Rakas, Vasquez, Carpenter, Whiting, Leerssen, Brouse. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Illinois Valley 8, Danville 8. 2B — Lane, Digiorno 2, Taylor, Whiting. 3B — Higgins III. Sac — Lane SF — Bougie, Evola. SB — Rakas 5, Bougie 3, Rios, Evola, Lane, Gyselman.
Illinois Valley ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Herzog `4.0 `8 `7 `5 `1 `3
Laxner (W, 3-1) `5.0 `4 `3 `1 `3 `2
Totals ‘9.0 `12 `10 `6 `4 `5
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Leerssen `1.0 `4 `4 `3 `2 `0
Tomkins `4.0 `2 `2 `1 `2 `1
Brouse `2.0 `2 `2 `0 `2 `1
Gassler (L, 4-1) `0.2 `2 `3 `1 `1 `0
Myer `0.1 `1 `0 `0 `1 `0
Martens `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘9.0 `11 `11 `5 `8 `2
WP — Herzog, Brouse. PB — Carpenter 2, Portera. HBP — Vinson (by Herzog). Maurter (by Leerssen).
Time — 3:11
Umpires — Darrell Morton Jr., Preston Childers and Caleb George.
Attendance — 913.
———
Saturday's Box Score
At Danville Stadium
Terre Haute Rex 15, Danville Dans 8
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Parks Bouch ss/p `6 `1 `1 `0
Alec Brunson 3b/2b `4 `2 `2 `4
Grant Hershberger rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Aaron Beck cf/ss `2 `1 `1 `1
Kyle Cortner 2b `2 `0 `1 `0
Will Egger c `3 `0 `1 `1
Ashton Smith 3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Connor Hicks lf/1b `5 `1 `2 `0
Brandon Boxer dh `5 `3 `2 `0
Devin Ecklar lf `1 `0 `0 `0
David Miller rf/cf `4 `3 `3 `3
Mason White 1b/3b/ss `4 `2 `3 `3
Kody Putnam 2b/c `5 `2 `2 `1
Nathan June p `0 `0 `0 `0
Korey Marlow p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Carr p `0 `0 `0 `0
Aaron Chao p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyce Ochs p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `46 `15 `19 `13
———
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss/c/p `3 `0 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b/ss `4 `1 `1 `0
Josh Leerssen ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b/p/2b `4 `1 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III p/cf `5 `3 `3 `3
Will Portera c `1 `0 `1 `1
Keenan Taylor 3b `3 `1 `1 `0
Jack Vitale cf/lf `3 `2 `0 `0
Sam Whiting rf `4 `0 `1 `2
Bryce Martens 2b `4 `0 `0 `1
Troon Eakin c `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brousse lf `0 `0 `0 `0
Jacob Myer lf `1 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins 1b `2 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘35 `8 `8 `7
Terre Haute ‘107 `041 `020 `— `15 `19 `1
Danville `024 `000 `200 `— `8 `8 `3
E — Bouck, Digiorno 2, Martens. DP — Terre Haute 2, Danville 1. LOB — Terre Haute 9, Danville 8. 2B — Miller 2, Brunson, Egger, Boxer, Putnam, Vinson. 3B — Miller, Higgins III, Taylor. HR — Brunson, Higgins III. SF — White. SB — Brunson, Egger, White, Vasquez, Vinson, Vitale, Martens.
Terre Haute‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
June `3.0 `6 `6 `6 `0 `0
Marlow `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `0
Carr (W, 2-1) `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Chao `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `2
Ochs `1.0 `1 `2 `2 `1 `3
Putnam `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Bouck `1.0 `1 `0 `0 `2 `1
Totals ‘9.0 `8 `8 `8 `7 `7
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Higgins III (L, 0-1) `3.0 `9 `8 `3 `1 `0
Vinson `5.0 `10 `7 `6 `2 `1
Digiorno `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘9.0 `19 `15 `9 `3 `2
WP — Vinson. PB — Egger. HBP — Vitale (by June), Hicks (by Digorno) Balk — Ochs.
Time — 2:37.
Umpires — Jeff Cross and Lance Walsh.
Attendance — 843.
———
Friday's box scores
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Game 1
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b/2b `2 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b/p `2 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera 2b/3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III cf `3 `1 `2 `2
Garrett Gray c `3 `0 `1 `0
Jack Vitale lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Jared Casebier p `2 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins 1b `1 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `2 `5 `2
———
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Parks Bouck ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Alec Brunson 3b `4 `2 `3 `3
Connor Hicks lf `2 `2 `1 `1
David Miller rf `3 `0 `0 `1
Brandon Boxer dh/p `2 `2 `1 `0
Aaron Beck cf `3 `2 `2 `3
Ashton Smith c `2 `1 `1 `2
Mason White 1b `4 `0 `1 `2
Kody Putnam 2b `3 `2 `2 `0
Kyle Cortner p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jayson Cottrell p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `12 `11 `12
Danville ‘010 `001 `0 `— `2 `5 `0
Terre Haute `103 `026 `x `— `12 `11 `0
DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 5, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Portera, Gray, Boxer, White. HR — Higgins III, Brunson 2, Beck. SF — Miller.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Casebier (L, 0-4) `5.0 `6 `6 `6 `5 `4
Vasquez `1.0 `5 `6 `6 `2 `0
Totals ‘6.0 `11 `12 `12 `7 `4
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Cortner (W, 4-2) `5.2 `5 `2 `2 `2 `7
Cottrell `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Boxer `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘7.0 `5 `2 `2 `2 `8
PB — Gray. HBP — Smith (by Casebier)
Time — 2:08.
———
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Game 2
Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Jacob Myer p `1 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Gassler p `1 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse lf `1 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins cf/p `3 `1 `1 `1
Will Portera c `3 `1 `2 `0
Jack Vitale lf/cf `3 `0 `2 `1
Bryce Martens 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Troon Eakin rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `2 `6 `2
———
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
David Miller rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Parks Bouck ss `3 `2 `1 `2
Alec Brunson 3b `3 `1 `1 `1
Connor Hicks c `3 `1 `0 `0
Brandon Boxer dh `3 `1 `2 `2
Aaron Beck cf `3 `0 `1 `0
Mason White lf `3 `0 `0 `1
Will Egger 1b `3 `1 `1 `0
Kody Putnam 2b `3 `1 `1 `0
Lane Miller p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘27 `8 `7 `8
Danville ‘000 `000 `2 `— `2 `4 `2
Terre Haute `401 `003 `x `— `8 `7 `0
E — Digiorno, Tomkins. LOB — Danville 3, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Vitale, Bouck. HR — Higgins III. SB — Portera, Vitale, Miller 2, Bouck 2, Hicks 2, Brunson.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Myer (L, 0-1) `0.0 `1 `4 `2 `3 `0
Tomkins `2.1 `2 `1 `0 `0 `4
Gassler `2.2 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5
Higgins III `1.0 `4 `3 `3 `0 `1
Totals ‘6.0 `7 `8 `5 `4 `10
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Miller (W, 3-0) `7.0 `6 `2 `2 `0 `13
Totals ‘7.0 `6 `2 `2 `0 `13
WP — Myer, Tomkins.
Time — 2:19. Attendance — 1,658.
