Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.