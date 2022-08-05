COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
XY-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘15 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘36 ‘21 ‘5.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘35 ‘23 ‘6.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘25 ‘32 ‘16.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘37 ‘21 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘27 ‘31 ‘10.0
Champion City Kings ‘22 ‘33 ‘13.5
West Virginia Miners ‘20 ‘35 ‘15.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘29 ‘28 ‘—
X-Quincy Gems ‘29 ‘29 ‘0.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘28 ‘30 ‘1.5
Burlington Bees ‘20 ‘37 ‘9.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘32 ‘26 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘26 ‘31 ‘5.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘26 ‘32 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘25 ‘33 ‘7.0
X-won first half title
Y-won second half title
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Danville Dans ‘19 ‘5 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘16 ‘10 ‘4.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘15 ‘12 ‘5.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘16 ‘9.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘14 ‘12 ‘1.5
Champion City Kings ‘13 ‘13 ‘2.5
West Virginia Miners ‘9 ‘16 ‘6.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters `15 `12 `—
Clinton LumberKings `13 `14 `2.0
Quincy Gems `10 `16 `4.5
Burlington Bees `9 `17 `5.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish `14 `12 `—
Alton River Dragons ‘14 ‘13 ‘0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘13 ‘14 ‘1.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘9 ‘17 ‘5.0
Y-won second half title
Tuesday, Aug. 2 games
Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 4, game one
Champion City Kings 10, West Virginia Miners 4, game two
Chillicothe Paints 9, Lafayette Aviators 3
Danville Dans 12, Terre Haute Rex 2 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 8
Alton River Dragons 3, Quincy Gems 1
Wednesday, Aug. 3 games
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, cancelled
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Champion City Kings 6
West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 5
Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10
Alton River Dragons 13, Clinton LumberKings 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2
Quincy Gems 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Thursday, Aug. 4 games
Clinton LumberKings 8, Normal CornBelters 5, game one
Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4, game two
Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 1, game one
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game two
Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 1
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 0 (7 innings)
Alton River Dragons 6, Burlington Bees 5 (11 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2
Friday, Aug. 5 games
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2 (6 innings), game one
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 2, game one
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, game two, LATE
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, game two, LATE
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, LATE
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, LATE
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, LATE
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, LATE
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE
Saturday, Aug. 6 games
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 1 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
End of Regular Season
Prospect League Playoffs
Sunday Aug. 7
Wabash River Division
TBD at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio River Valley Division
TBD at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Great River Division
TBD at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Prairie Land Division
TBD at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Eastern Conference Final
Ohio River Division winner vs. Wabash River Division Winner
Western Conference Final
Great River Division winner vs. Prairie Land Division winner
———
Thursday's Box Score
At Peru
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b/3b `5 `1 `1 `0
Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `1 `0 `0 `2
Nathaniel Brouse p `1 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting p `2 `0 `1 `0
John Gasler p `1 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera c `4 `0 `2 `0
Paxton Kling cf/2b `4 `0 `1 `0
Garrett Gray 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins lf `3 `0 `1 `0
Jack Vitale dh/cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘35 ‘2 ‘6 ‘2
———
Illinois Valley ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Rios 1b `5 `0 `1 `0
Jared Quandt cf `3 `1 `1 `0
Zach Lane ss/2b `4 `0 `1 `0
Tucker Bougie dh/p `1 `1 `0 `0
Evan Evola lf `3 `1 `1 `2
Garry Maynard rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Alton Gyselman c `3 `1 `1 `1
Kody Watanabe 3b `4 `0 `2 `1
Kevin Parker 2b/ss `4 `0 `1 `0
Zach Losey p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘30 `4 `8 `4
Danville ‘200 `000 `000 `— `2 `6 `1
Illinois Valley `021 `010 `00x `— `4 `8 `3
E — Brouse, Parker 2, Rios. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 11, Illinois Valley 9. 2B — Rios, Quandt, Watanabe. HR — Evola. SF — Evola. SB — Portera, Higgins III. CS — Quandt.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Brouse (L, 2-3) `3.0 `6 `3 `2 `1 `3
Whiting `4.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `5
Gassler `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1
Totals ‘8.0 `8 `4 `3 `4 `9
Illinois Valley ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Losey `4.1 `3 `2 `1 `4 `8
Bougie (W, 3-1) `4.2 `3 `0 `0 `1 `11
Totals ‘9.0 `6 `2 `1 `5 `19
WP — Losey. PB — Portera 2. Gyselman 3. HBP — Quandt (by Whiting). Bougie (by Whiting)
Umpires — Jeff Cross and Chad Ozee
Time — 2:56. Attendance — 515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.