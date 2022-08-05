COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

Overall Standings

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

XY-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘15 ‘—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘36 ‘21 ‘5.0

Terre Haute Rex ‘35 ‘23 ‘6.5

Lafayette Aviators ‘25 ‘32 ‘16.5

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Chillicothe Paints ‘37 ‘21 ‘—

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘27 ‘31 ‘10.0

Champion City Kings ‘22 ‘33 ‘13.5

West Virginia Miners ‘20 ‘35 ‘15.5

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Normal CornBelters ‘29 ‘28 ‘—

X-Quincy Gems ‘29 ‘29 ‘0.5

Clinton LumberKings ‘28 ‘30 ‘1.5

Burlington Bees ‘20 ‘37 ‘9.0

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Alton River Dragons ‘32 ‘26 ‘—

Cape Catfish ‘26 ‘31 ‘5.5

O’Fallon Hoots ‘26 ‘32 ‘6.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘25 ‘33 ‘7.0

X-won first half title

Y-won second half title

First-Half Standings

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5

Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0

Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0

West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0

Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—

Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5

Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0

Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—

O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5

Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0

X-won first half title

Second-Half Standings

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Y-Danville Dans ‘19 ‘5 ‘—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘16 ‘10 ‘4.0

Terre Haute Rex ‘15 ‘12 ‘5.5

Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘16 ‘9.5

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Chillicothe Paints ‘16 ‘11 ‘—

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘14 ‘12 ‘1.5

Champion City Kings ‘13 ‘13 ‘2.5

West Virginia Miners ‘9 ‘16 ‘6.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Normal CornBelters `15 `12 `—

Clinton LumberKings `13 `14 `2.0

Quincy Gems `10 `16 `4.5

Burlington Bees `9 `17 `5.5

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Cape Catfish `14 `12 `—

Alton River Dragons ‘14 ‘13 ‘0.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘13 ‘14 ‘1.5

O’Fallon Hoots ‘9 ‘17 ‘5.0

Y-won second half title 

Tuesday, Aug. 2 games

Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 4, game one

Champion City Kings 10, West Virginia Miners 4, game two

Chillicothe Paints 9, Lafayette Aviators 3

Danville Dans 12, Terre Haute Rex 2 (7 innings)

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 8

Alton River Dragons 3, Quincy Gems 1

Wednesday, Aug. 3 games

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, cancelled

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Champion City Kings 6

West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 5

Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10

Alton River Dragons 13, Clinton LumberKings 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2

Quincy Gems 10, Normal CornBelters 6

Thursday, Aug. 4 games

Clinton LumberKings 8, Normal CornBelters 5, game one

Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4, game two

Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 1, game one

Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game two

Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 1

Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 0 (7 innings)

Alton River Dragons 6, Burlington Bees 5 (11 innings)

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2

Friday, Aug. 5 games

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2 (6 innings), game one

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 2, game one

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, game two, LATE

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, game two, LATE

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, LATE

Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, LATE

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, LATE

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, LATE

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE

Saturday, Aug. 6 games

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 1 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

End of Regular Season

Prospect League Playoffs

Sunday Aug. 7

Wabash River Division

TBD at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio River Valley Division

TBD at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Great River Division

TBD at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Prairie Land Division

TBD at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Eastern Conference Final

Ohio River Division winner vs. Wabash River Division Winner

Western Conference Final

Great River Division winner vs. Prairie Land Division winner

Thursday's Box Score

At Peru

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2

Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Drake Digiorno ss `3 `1 `0 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b/3b `5 `1 `1 `0

Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `1 `0 `0 `2

Nathaniel Brouse p `1 `0 `0 `0

Sam Whiting p `2 `0 `1 `0

John Gasler p `1 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera c `4 `0 `2 `0

Paxton Kling cf/2b `4 `0 `1 `0

Garrett Gray 1b `3 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins lf `3 `0 `1 `0

Jack Vitale dh/cf `4 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘35 ‘2 ‘6 ‘2

Illinois Valley ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Justin Rios 1b `5 `0 `1 `0

Jared Quandt cf `3 `1 `1 `0

Zach Lane ss/2b `4 `0 `1 `0

Tucker Bougie dh/p `1 `1 `0 `0

Evan Evola lf `3 `1 `1 `2

Garry Maynard rf `3 `0 `0 `0

Alton Gyselman c `3 `1 `1 `1

Kody Watanabe 3b `4 `0 `2 `1

Kevin Parker 2b/ss `4 `0 `1 `0

Zach Losey p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘30 `4 `8 `4

Danville ‘200 `000 `000 `— `2 `6 `1

Illinois Valley `021 `010 `00x `— `4 `8 `3

E — Brouse, Parker 2, Rios. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 11, Illinois Valley 9. 2B — Rios, Quandt, Watanabe. HR — Evola. SF — Evola. SB — Portera, Higgins III. CS — Quandt.

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Brouse (L, 2-3) `3.0 `6 `3 `2 `1 `3

Whiting `4.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `5

Gassler `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1

Totals ‘8.0 `8 `4 `3 `4 `9

Illinois Valley ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Losey `4.1 `3 `2 `1 `4 `8

Bougie (W, 3-1) `4.2 `3 `0 `0 `1 `11

Totals ‘9.0 `6 `2 `1 `5 `19

WP — Losey. PB — Portera 2. Gyselman 3. HBP — Quandt (by Whiting). Bougie (by Whiting)

Umpires — Jeff Cross and Chad Ozee

Time — 2:56. Attendance — 515.

