COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘39 ‘13 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘35 ‘19 ‘5.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘33 ‘21 ‘7.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘24 ‘31 ‘16.5
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘35 ‘19 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘24 ‘29 ‘10.5
West Virginia Miners ‘18 ‘30 ‘14.0
Champion City Kings ‘19 ‘32 ‘14.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘28 ‘25 ‘—
X-Quincy Gems ‘28 ‘26 ‘0.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘25 ‘29 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘19 ‘35 ‘9.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘28 ‘26 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘25 ‘29 ‘3.0
Cape Catfish ‘23 ‘30 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘23 ‘32 ‘5.5
X-won first half title
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘18 ‘4 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘15 ‘8 ‘3.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘14 ‘10 ‘5.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘10 ‘15 ‘9.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘14 ‘9 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘10 ‘1.5
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘12 ‘3.5
West Virginia Miners ‘7 ‘12 ‘5.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters `14 `9 `—
Clinton LumberKings `10 `13 `4.0
Quincy Gems `9 `13 `4.5
Burlington Bees `8 `15 `6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish `11 `11 `1.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘13 ‘1.0
Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘13 ‘1.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘8 ‘14 ‘3.0
Thursday, July 28 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 16, Lafayette Aviators 12
Champion City Kings 16 Chillicothe Paints 9
Clinton LumberKings 8, Danville Dans 6
Normal CornBelters 11, Burlington Bees 10
Cape Catfish 13, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Alton River Dragons 12, Quincy Gems 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Friday, July 29 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Normal CornBelters 2
Normal CornBelters 3, Illinois Valley Shrimp 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Cape Catfish 1
Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Champion City Kings 8, Terre Haute Rex 6
Chillicothe Paints 1 0,West Virginia Miners 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 11, Lafayette Aviators 6
Danville Dans 14, Clinton LumberKings 0
Quincy Gems 14, Burlington Bees 4
O'Fallon Hoots 17, Alton River Dragons 1
Saturday, July 30 games
Champion City Kings 6, Danville Dans 5 (9 innings), game one
Champion City Kings 8, Danville Dans 4, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Lafayette Aviators 5
Chillicothe Paints 5, West Virginia Miners 1
Burlington Bees 13, Normal CornBelters 3 (7 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Clinton LumberKings 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 18, Terre Haute Rex 13
Cape Catfish 7, Quincy Gems 5
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Alton River Dragons 3 (8 innings)
Sunday, July 31 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, doubleheader, postponed
Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2 (7 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 7, Champion City Kings 0
Cape Catfish 10, Quincy Gems 8
Danville Dans 10, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Chillicothe Paints 2, Terre Haute Rex 1
Monday, Aug. 1 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, doubleheader, 4:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2 games
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4 games
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
Saturday's box scores
At Davidson Stadium, Springfield, Ohio
Game 1
Champion City Kings 6, Danville Dans 5 (9 innings)
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `4 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Keenan Taylor 3b `4 `1 `1 `1
Chase Vinson rf `3 `1 `1 `0
Cam Swanger dh `4 `0 `0 `0 `0
Jack Ellis 1b `4 `1 `1 `3
Paxton Kling cf `1 `0 `0 `0
Garret Gray c `3 `1 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Jared Casebier p `0 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `30 `5 `5 `4
Champion City ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Gus Gregory rf `3 `1 `2 `0
Patrick Fultz ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Evan Lorey cf `4 `1 `1 `2
Connor Lockwood cf `1 `0 `0 `0
Edrick Padilla lf `5 `2 `3 `3
Trey Carter 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Cole Brennan dh `4 `0 `0 `0
Joel Gardner c `3 `0 `2 `0
Ben Stuart 3b `4 `1 `1 `0
Alex Scoular 2b `4 `1 `2 `0
Kyler Archula p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Wynkoop p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kyle Mahon p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘35 `6 `11 `5
Danville ‘000 `310`100`— `5 `5 `0
Champion City `002 `020 `101 `— `6 `11 `3
Note — one out when winning run scored.
E — Carter, Gardner, Wynkoop. DP — Champion City. LOB — Danville 6, Champion City 9. HR — Ellis, Padilla 2, Lorey. Sac — Vasquez, Gregory. SB — Digiorno, Kling, Padilla. CS — Vinson.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Casebier `4.2 `7 `4 `4 `2 `3
Whiting `2.1 `3 `1 `1 `2 `3
Tomkins (L, 3-2) `1.1 `1 `1 `1 `0 `1
Totals ‘8.1 ‘11 ‘6 ‘6 ‘4 ‘7
Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Archual `4.2 `5 `4 `4 `2 `6
Wynkoop `2.0 `0 `1 `0 `3 `2
Mahon (W, 1-2) `2.1 `0 `0 `0 `1 `2
Totals ‘9.0 `5 `5 `4 `6 `10
WP — Casebier, Whiting. HBP — Gray (by Wynkoop).
Umpires — Cary Lyle and David Blanchet.
T — 3:00
———
At Davidson Stadium, Springfield, Ohio
Game 2
Champion City Kings 8, Danville Dans 5
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `0 `1
Chase Vinson rf `4 `1 `1 `0
Keenan Taylor 3b `4 `0 `0 `0
Jack Ellis 1b `2 `1 `1 `0
Bryce Chance lf `2 `0 `0 `0
Braylon Myers dh `2 `1 `0 `1
Paxton Kling cf `2 `1 `1 `0
Justin Jimenez c `2 `1 `1 `0
Will Carpenter 2b `3 `0 `1 `2
Bryce Martens p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse p `0 `0 `0 `0
Matt Haley p `0 `0 `0 `0
Troon Eakin p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `24 `5 `5 `4
Champion City ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Alex Scoular 2b `2 `0 `0 `1
Patrick Fultz ss/3b `2 `1 `0 `0
Evan Lorey rf `4 `2 `2 `1
Edrick Padilla lf `4 `1 `1 `3
Trey Carter 1b `4 `0 `1 `1
Joel Gardner c `2 `1 `2 `0
Cole Brennan dh `1 `1 `0 `0
Ben Stuart 3b/ss `3 `1 `1 `0
Connor Lockwood cf `2 `1 `0 `1
Jake Woolf p `0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Penney p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘24 `8 `7 `7
Danville ‘130 `010`0`— `5 `5 `2
Champion City `000 `107 `x `— `8 `7 `3
E — Chance Haley, Fultz 2, Woolf. DP — Champion City 2. LOB — Danville 7, Champion City 6. HR — Padilla. SF — Digiorno, Myers, Scoular. SB — Ellis, Chance.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Martens `2.0 `1 `0`0 `0 `4
Brouse `3.0 `3 `1 `1 `3 `2
Haley (L, 0-1) `0.2 `2 `6 `6 `4 `0
Eakin `0.1 `1 `1 `1 `0 `0
Totals ‘6.0 ‘7 ‘8 ‘8 ‘7 ‘6
Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Woolf `5.0 `5 `5 `4 `5 `1
Penney (W, 1-2) `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `2
Totals ‘7.0 `5 `5 `4 `7 `3
WP — Brouse. PB — Gardner.
Umpires — David Blanchet, Cary Lyle
T — 2:30. Attendance — 302.
———
Sunday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 10, O'Fallon Hoots 6
O'Fallon `AB `R `H `RBI
Connor Milton lf `4 `2 `1 `0
Logan Mantz 3b `5 `0 `1 `1
Ole Arntson 1b `4 `0 `1 `1
Patrick Clohisy cf `5 `1 `2 `1
Jack Dunn ss `5 `0 `1 `2
Cole Robinson dh `4 `1 `1 `0
Noah Jouras c `4 `0 `3 `0
Zak Hartleb 2b `3 `1 `0 `1
Ambrose Russo rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Jonah Callaghan p `0 `0 `0 `0
Ray Ochoa p `0 `0 `0 `0
Griffin King p `0 `0 `0 `0
Aidan Haynes p `0 `0 `0 `0
Trent Anderson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `37 `6 `10 `6
———
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `6 `2 `3 `1
Carlos Vasquez 2b `5 `3 `3 `0
Keenan Taylor 3b `1 `0 `0 `1
Will Carpenter 3b `2 `0 `1 `0
Chase Vinson rf/1b `5 `2 `1 `0
Bryce Chance lf `4 `1 `3 `3
Jack Ellis 1b `2 `0 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `1 `1 `0 `0
Cam Swanger dh `4 `1 `2 `3
Will Portera c `2 `0 `0 `0
Paxton Kling cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jacob Myer p `0 `0 `0 `0
Josh Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `36 `10 `14 `8
O'Fallon `100 `122 `000 `— `6 `10 `1
Danville `321 `000 `04x `— `10 `14 `4
E — Jouras, Digiorno, Taylor, Chance, Higgins. LOB — O'Fallon 9, Danville 12. 2B — Mantz, Clohisy, Jouras, Digiorno, Ellis, Swanger. SF — Arntson, Taylor, Swanger. SB — Milton, Chance.
O'Fallon `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Callaghan ` 2.1 `9 `6 `6 `1 `1
Ochoa `1.2 `1 `0 `0 `0 `1
King `3.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `1
Haynes (L, 0-1) `0.2 `4 `4 `4 `1 `0
Anderson `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `8.0 `14 `10 `10 `4 `3
Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Leerssen `4.0 `4 `2 `1 `1 `4
Myer `1.0 `3 `2 `0 `1 `1
Gassler (W, 4-0) `4.0 `3 `2 `2 `2 `6
Totals `9.0 `10 `6 `3 `4 `11
WP — Callaghan. HBP — Portega (by Callaghan) 2, Higgins (by Haynes), Kling (by Anderson).
Umpires — Lance Walsh and Scott Tittrington.
Time — 3:10. Attendance — 1,500.
