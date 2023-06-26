COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘13 ‘10 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘11 ‘10 ‘1.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘12 ‘2.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘9 ‘11 ‘2.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘15 ‘8 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘13 ‘8 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘12 ‘3.5
Champion City Kings ‘7 ‘15 ‘7.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘13 ‘9 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘9 ‘14 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘7 ‘13 ‘5.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘19 ‘4 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘11 ‘9 ‘6.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘11 ‘11 ‘7.5
Alton River Dragons ‘9 ‘14 ‘10.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘8 ‘14 ‘10.5
Thursday, June 22
Champion City Kings 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 10
Quincy Gems 5, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Normal CornBelters 11, Lafayette Aviators 0 (7 innings)
Danville Dans 14, Terre Haute Rex 11
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 6
Chillicothe Paints 5, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Cape Catfish 9, Jackson Rockabillys 1
Friday, June 23
Terre Haute Rex 5, Normal CornBelters 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Champion City Kings 2
Danville Dans 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Lafayette Aviators 4, Clinton LumberKings 0
Cape Catfish 4, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 11, O'Fallon Hoots 0 (7 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Alton River Dragons 4
Chillicothe Paints 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0 (7 innings)
Saturday, June 24
Chillicothe Paints 15, Terre Haute Rex 5 (8 innings)
Champion City Kings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8
Normal CornBelters 11, Quincy Gems 4
Danville Dans 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Lafayette Aviators 5, Clinton LumberKings 2
Burlington Bees 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Alton River Dragons 5, Cape Catfish 1
Jackson Rockabillys 15, Thrillville Thrillbillies 5 (7 innings)
Sunday, June 25
Clinton LumberKings 18, Quincy Gems 8 (8 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 11, Burlington Bees 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 17, Lafayette Aviators 7 (7 innings)
Danville Dans 13, Cape Catfish 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Monday, June 26
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, LATE
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, LATE
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, LATE
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, LATE
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, LATE
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, LATE
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE
Tuesday, June 27
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 29
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 30
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Saturday's box score
Danville Dans 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Johnstown ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Tyler Horvat cf `4 `2 `1 `0
Randy Carlo IV 3b `5 `1 `1 `1
Jack Rogers 1b `3 `1 `2 `1
Jalen Freeman rf `4 `0 `3 `2
Tyson Bryant-Dawson lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Cole Yeager ss `3 `0 `1 `0
Lance McDonald dh `4 `0 `0 `0
Morgan Wyatt c `4 `0 `0 `0
Miguel Vega 2b `4 `0 `1 `0
Matthew Benton p `0 `0 `0 `0
Brennan Murphy p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘35 `4 `9 `4
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno dh `4 `0 `0 `0
Trent Pallas cf `5 `0 `2 `3
JT Waldon 1b `4 `0 `0 `0
DJ Akiyama ss `2 `0 `0 `0
Nate Chester 3b `3 `1 `2 `0
Nate Vargas c `4 `0 `0 `0
Lance Gardiner lf `3 `1 `2 `1
Cole Tremain rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Robert Castillo 2b `4 `2 `3 `1
Luke Nichols p `0 `0 `0 `0
Gabriel Pancratz p `0 `0 `0 `0
Blake Binderup p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘32 `5 `9 `5
Johnstown ‘100 ‘010 ‘200 ‘— ‘4 ‘9 ‘2
Danville ‘031 ‘100 ‘00x ‘— ‘5 ‘9 ‘1
E — Rogers, Wyatt, Vargas. DP — Johnstown 2. LOB — Johnstown 7, Danville 10. 2B — Chester, Gardiner. SB — Freeman 2, Horvat, Castillo 2, Digiorno, Pallas, Waldon, Chester. CS — Carlo, Vega.
Johnstown ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Benton (L 0-2) ‘4.0 ‘7 ‘5 ‘4 ‘4 ‘1
Murphy ‘4.0 ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘2 ‘1
Totals ‘8.0 ‘9 ‘5 ‘4 ‘6 ‘2
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Nichols (W, 3-1) ‘5.0 ‘6 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘6
Pancratz ‘2.0 `3 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘3
Binderup (Sv, 1) ‘2.0 `0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘4
Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘4 ‘4 ‘2 ‘13
WP — Murphy 2, Nichols 2, Pancratz. HBP — Gardiner (by Murphy).
Attendance — 647. Time — 2:41
Umpires — JR Hodges and TJ Bogan.
———
At Danville Stadium
Sunday's box score
Danville Dans 13, Cape Catfish 5
Cape ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jeff Clarke cf `2 `1 `1 `0
Quinton Borders ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Creek Robertson ss `5 `1 `3 `0
Justin Carinci lf `4 `1 `1 `1
Kaden Jeffries ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Brody Chrisman dh `5 `0 `1 `1
Kevin McCarthy 2b `4 `0 `3 `0
Kolten Poorman 1b `2 `0 `0 `0
Curry Sutherland 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
Donte Zamudio rf `4 `1 `1 `0
Cal Kilgore c `2 `1 `1 `0
Caden Bogenpohl p `0 `0 `0 `0
Raymond Ochoa p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jordan Riley p `0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Godberry p `0 `0 `0 `0
Camron Lewis p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `33 `5 `11 `3
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Justin Vossos ss `5 `1 `3 `5
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `0 `1 `0
Chase Vinson rf `5 `0 `0 `0
DJ Akiyama dh `4 `2 `1 `0
JT Waldon 1b `3 `2 `1 `1
Brandon Bishop cf `4 `1 `0 `1
Nate Chester 3b `4 `4 `2 `1
Nate Vargas c `4 `2 `2 `2
Robert Castillo 2b `4 `1 `2 `2
Carter Heminger p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jake Inman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Carter Krawchuk p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `37 `13 `12 `12
Cape ‘000 ‘041 ‘000 ‘— ‘5 ‘11 ‘1
Danville ‘110 ‘202 ‘43x ‘— ‘13 ‘12 ‘1
E — Robertson, Waldon. DP — Danville 2. LOB — Cape 7, Danville 9. 2B — Zamudio, Vossos 2, Waldon, Vargas. SB — Clarke 2, Robertson, Pallas, Akiyama, Chester, Castillo. CS — Robertson.
Cape ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Bogenpohl ‘2.0 ‘1 ‘2 ‘1 ‘2 ‘2
Ochoa (L, 2-1) `3.1 `4 `4 `3 `2 `3
Riley `1.1 `6 `4 `4 `1 `4
Gadberry `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Lewis `1.0 `1 `3 `3 `3 `0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘12 `13 `11 `8 `9
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Heminger ‘4.1 ‘4 ‘3 ‘3 ‘4 ‘4
Inman (W, 1-0) ‘2.2 `5 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘4
Krawchuk ‘2.0 `2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘5
Totals ‘9.0 ‘11 `5 `5 `5 `13
WP — Bogenpohl, Lewis, Inman. PB — Kilgore 2. Balk — Riley. HBP — Bishop (by Bogenpohl). Kilgore (by Heminger), Clarke (by Heminger).
Attendance — 570. Time — 3:23
Umpires — Darryl Morton and TJ Bogan.
———
At Danville Stadium
Friday's box score
Danville Dans 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Johnstown ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Tyler Horvat cf `4 `0 `1 `1
Randy Carlo IV rf `4 `0 `1 `0
Jalen Freeman lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Jack Rogers 1b `4 `0 `3 `0
Lance MacDonald c`4 `0 `1 `0
Tyson Bryant-Dawson dh `3 `1 `1 `0
Miguel Vega 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
Clay Wiesen ss`0 `0 `0 `0
Bump Burgreen 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Gio Calamia ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Xavier Baker 2b `0 `0 `0 `0
Phil Fox p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cole Yeager ss/p `0 `0 `0 `0
Max Beaulieu p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘34 `3 `10 `3
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Brandon Bishop cf `3 `1 `0 `0
Chase Vinson rf `4 `1 `1 `1
JT Waldon 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `3 `1 `1 `2
Nate Vargas dh `2 `0 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b `3 `0 `1 `2
Jake Stadler c `3 `0 `0 `0
Sammy Leis c `1 `0 `1 `1
Adam Ebling 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Carter Sabol p `0 `0 `0 `0
Decker Mac Neil p `0 `0 `0 `0
Enas Hayden p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘29 `4 `6 `4
Johnstown‘000 ‘020 ‘100 ‘— ‘3 ‘10 ‘1
Danville ‘000 ‘003‘001 ‘— ‘4 ‘6 ‘1
E — Yeager, Pallas. LOB — Johnstown 6, Danville 4. 2B — Horvat, Carlo, Rogers, Vinson, Waldon, Chester. HR — Yeager. SB — Vossos. CS — Vega, Pallas. SF — Vargas, Vega.
Johnstown ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fox ‘5.1 ‘5 ‘3 ‘3 ‘2 ‘4
Beaulieu ‘2.2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Yeager (L, 0-1) ‘0.0 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘6 ‘4 ‘4 ‘5 ‘6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Sabol ‘5.0 ‘7 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘5
Mac Neil ‘2.0 `3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1 ‘1
Hayden (W, 2-0) ‘2.0 `0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘4
Totals ‘9.0 ‘10 ‘3 ‘3 ‘1 ‘12
Attendance — 512. Time — 2:32
Umpires — Nick Staab and Sam Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.