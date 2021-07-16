COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`31`11`—
Danville Dans`22`16`7.0
Terre Haute Rex`19`23`12.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`13`29`18.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`23`20`—
*Champion City Kings`20`19`1.0
West Virginia Miners`20`22`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`14`27`8.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`21`19`—
Burlington Bees`21`20`0.5
Quincy Gems`21`20`0.5
Clinton LumberKings`18`25`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`24`15`—
Cape Catfish`25`18`1.0
Alton River Dragons`19`23`6.5
Springfield Sliders`18`22`6.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`12`2`—
Danville Dans`6`4`4.0
Terre Haute Rex`7`6`4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`9`8.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`5`—
Chillicothe Paints`6`8`2.0
West Virginia Miners`5`9`3.0
*Champion City Kings`3`7`3.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`8`6`—
*Normal CornBelters`7`7`1.0
Burlington Bees`6`6`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`6`8`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`6`3`—
Cape Catfish`7`6`1.0
Alton River Dragons`7`6`1.0
Springfield Sliders`4`8`3.5
*-first half champions
July 13 games
Alton River Dragons 9, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 1, game 2
Normal CornBelters 9, Clinton LumberKings 5, game 1
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2, game 2
Quincy Gems 12, Springfield Sliders 2, game 1
Springfield Sliders 18, Quincy Gems 14, game 2
West Virginia Miners 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 13, Chillicothe Paints 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Burlington Bees 5
Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 2
July 14 games
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to July 27
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 2, game one
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 1, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 18, Lafayette Aviators 8 (7 innings)
Burlington Bees 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Clinton LumberKings 11, Normal CornBelters 5
Cape Catfish 7, Alton River Dragons 1
Terre Haute Rex 9, Springfield Sliders 6
July 15 games
Chillicothe Paints 4, West Virginia Miners 2, game 1
Chillicothe Paints 4, West Virginia Miners 3, game 2
Burlington Bees 3, Clinton LumberKings 0
Terre Haute Rex 18, Champion City Kings 13
Lafayette Aviators 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 2
Danville Dans 12, Springfield Sliders 7 (5 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 23
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, postponed to July 22
July 16 games
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 28
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to July 17
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, game one, LATE
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, game two, LATE
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, LATE
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, LATE
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, cancelled
July 17 games
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings (doubleheader) 4:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 18 games
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 20 games
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
THURSDAY'S BOX SCORE
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 12, Springfield Sliders 7
Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI
Tate Wargo 3b`2`1`1`0
Jordan Gunter lf`2`1`1`1
Zach Wilson cf`2`1`0`1
Jacob Mulcahy 1b`3`1`1`4
Nick Terrell ss`3`0`0`0
Nick Jones c`3`1`1`1
Trevor Hazelhurst dh`1`0`0`0
Tyler Glowacki rf`2`1`0`0
Justus Burke 2b`1`1`0`0
Jake Sergent p`0`0`0`0
Mac Hickman p`0`0`0`0
Totals`19`7`4`7
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra`3`1`3`3
Angelo Peraza c`1`1`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`0`0
Kace Garner dh`3`1`1`1
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`1`2`0
Damian Stone lf`3`1`1`3
Ben Higgins rf`3`3`3`1
Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`1`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`1`3`1`0
Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Totals`24`12`12`8
Springfield`160`00`—`7`4`3
Danville`011`0(10)`—`12`12`1
Game called after 5 innings for rain
E — Jones, Glowacki, Sergent, Bianco. LOB — Springfield 2, Danville 3. 2B — Gunter. 3B — Higgins. HR — Mulcahy (3), Jones (3), Stone (3), Higgins (4). SB — Burke, Thomas 2.
Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sergent (L, 2-3)`4.1`11`11`11`4`5
Hickman`0.2`1`1`1`2`2
Totals`5.0`12`12`12`6`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Emanuels`1.2`4`7`7`3`2
Nichols (W, 2-2)`3.1`0`0`0`1`3
Totals`5.0`4`7`7`4`5
WP — Sergent, Hickman 2. PB — Jones. HBP — Wilson (by Emanuels).
Time — 2:11. Attendance — 628.
Umpires — Steel Rogers, Eric Gadski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.