COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`31`11`—

Danville Dans`22`16`7.0

Terre Haute Rex`19`23`12.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`13`29`18.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`23`20`—

*Champion City Kings`20`19`1.0

West Virginia Miners`20`22`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`14`27`8.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`21`19`—

Burlington Bees`21`20`0.5

Quincy Gems`21`20`0.5

Clinton LumberKings`18`25`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`24`15`—

Cape Catfish`25`18`1.0

Alton River Dragons`19`23`6.5

Springfield Sliders`18`22`6.5

———

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`12`2`—

Danville Dans`6`4`4.0

Terre Haute Rex`7`6`4.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`9`8.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`5`—

Chillicothe Paints`6`8`2.0

West Virginia Miners`5`9`3.0

*Champion City Kings`3`7`3.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`8`6`—

*Normal CornBelters`7`7`1.0

Burlington Bees`6`6`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`6`8`2.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`6`3`—

Cape Catfish`7`6`1.0

Alton River Dragons`7`6`1.0

Springfield Sliders`4`8`3.5

*-first half champions

July 13 games

Alton River Dragons 9, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game 1

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 1, game 2

Normal CornBelters 9, Clinton LumberKings 5, game 1

Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2, game 2

Quincy Gems 12, Springfield Sliders 2, game 1

Springfield Sliders 18, Quincy Gems 14, game 2

West Virginia Miners 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Lafayette Aviators 13, Chillicothe Paints 5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Burlington Bees 5

Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 2

July 14 games

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to July 27

West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 2, game one

West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 1, game two

Johnstown Mill Rats 18, Lafayette Aviators 8 (7 innings)

Burlington Bees 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5

Clinton LumberKings 11, Normal CornBelters 5

Cape Catfish 7, Alton River Dragons 1

Terre Haute Rex 9, Springfield Sliders 6

July 15 games

Chillicothe Paints 4, West Virginia Miners 2, game 1

Chillicothe Paints 4, West Virginia Miners 3, game 2

Burlington Bees 3, Clinton LumberKings 0

Terre Haute Rex 18, Champion City Kings 13

Lafayette Aviators 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 2

Danville Dans 12, Springfield Sliders 7 (5 innings)

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 23

O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, postponed to July 22

July 16 games

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 28

Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to July 17

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, game one, LATE

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, game two, LATE

Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, LATE

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, LATE

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, cancelled

July 17 games

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings (doubleheader) 4:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

July 18 games

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 5 p.m.

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

July 20 games

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

THURSDAY'S BOX SCORE

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 12, Springfield Sliders 7

Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI

Tate Wargo 3b`2`1`1`0

Jordan Gunter lf`2`1`1`1

Zach Wilson cf`2`1`0`1

Jacob Mulcahy 1b`3`1`1`4

Nick Terrell ss`3`0`0`0

Nick Jones c`3`1`1`1

Trevor Hazelhurst dh`1`0`0`0

Tyler Glowacki rf`2`1`0`0

Justus Burke 2b`1`1`0`0

Jake Sergent p`0`0`0`0

Mac Hickman p`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`7`4`7

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra`3`1`3`3

Angelo Peraza c`1`1`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`0`0

Kace Garner dh`3`1`1`1

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`1`2`0

Damian Stone lf`3`1`1`3

Ben Higgins rf`3`3`3`1

Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`1`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`1`3`1`0

Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`12`12`8

Springfield`160`00`—`7`4`3

Danville`011`0(10)`—`12`12`1

Game called after 5 innings for rain

E — Jones, Glowacki, Sergent, Bianco. LOB — Springfield 2, Danville 3. 2B — Gunter. 3B — Higgins. HR — Mulcahy (3), Jones (3), Stone (3), Higgins (4). SB — Burke, Thomas 2. 

Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sergent (L, 2-3)`4.1`11`11`11`4`5

Hickman`0.2`1`1`1`2`2

Totals`5.0`12`12`12`6`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Emanuels`1.2`4`7`7`3`2

Nichols (W, 2-2)`3.1`0`0`0`1`3

Totals`5.0`4`7`7`4`5

WP — Sergent, Hickman 2. PB — Jones. HBP — Wilson (by Emanuels).

Time — 2:11. Attendance — 628.

Umpires — Steel Rogers, Eric Gadski.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you