Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`30`11`—
Danville Dans`21`16`7.0
Terre Haute Rex`18`23`12.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`13`29`17.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`20`18`—
Chillicothe Paints`21`20`0.5
West Virginia Miners`20`20`1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`14`26`7.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`21`19`—
Quincy Gems`21`20`0.5
Burlington Bees`20`20`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`18`24`4.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`24`15`—
Cape Catfish`25`17`0.5
Springfield Sliders`18`21`6.0
Alton River Dragons`18`23`7.0
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`11`2`—
Danville Dans`5`4`4.0
Terre Haute Rex`6`6`4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`9`7.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`4`—
West Virginia Miners`5`7`2.5
Chillicothe Paints`4`8`3.5
*Champion City Kings`3`6`3.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`8`6`—
*Normal CornBelters`7`7`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`6`7`1.5
Burlington Bees`5`6`1.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`6`3`—
Cape Catfish`7`5`0.5
Alton River Dragons`6`6`1.5
Springfield Sliders`4`7`3.0
*-first half champions
July 9 games
Terre Haute Rex 4, Champion City Kings 3, game 1 (8 innings)
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7, game 2
Quincy Gems 4, Normal CornBelters 3, game 1
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems 2, game 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1, game 1
Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, West Virginia Miners 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Chillicothe Paints 2
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
Alton River Dragons 7, Burlington Bees 5
Clinton LumberKings 10, Springfield Sliders 7
July 10 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, suspended to July 21
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), postponed to July 18 and July 21
Champion City Kings 9, West Virginia Miners 6
Chillicothe Paints 19, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Alton River Dragons 6, Clinton LumberKings 5
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, postponed to July 11
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, postponed to July 11
July 11 games
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to July 30
Clinton LumberKings 9, Alton River Dragons 3
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, (doubleheader) postponed to July 16 and July 31
Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 7
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, postponed to Aug. 3
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to July 15
Cape Catfish 9, Quincy Gems 5, game one
Quincy Gems 3, Cape Catfish 2, game two
July 13 games
Alton River Dragons 9, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 1, game 2
Normal CornBelters 9, Clinton LumberKings 5, game 1
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2, game 2
Quincy Gems 12, Springfield Sliders 2, game 1
Springfield Sliders 18, Quincy Gems 14, game 2
West Virginia Miners 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 13, Chillicothe Paints 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Burlington Bees 5
Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 2
July 14 games
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to July 27
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 2, game one
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 1, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 18, Lafayette Aviators 8 (7 innings)
Burlington Bees 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Clinton LumberKings 11, Normal CornBelters 5
Cape Catfish 7, Alton River Dragons 1
Terre Haute Rex 9, Springfield Sliders 6
July 15 games
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints (doubleheader), 4:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 16 games
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings (doubleheader), 4:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 17 games
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings (doubleheader) 4:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
TUESDAY'S BOX SCORE
At Capaha Field
Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`5`1`2`0
Angelo Peraza dh`3`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`5`0`1`2
Keenan Taylor 3b`5`0`0`0
Ben Higgins rf`5`2`1`0
Kace Garner c`5`1`2`0
Javon Fields lf`4`2`1`0
Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`2`2
Johnathon Thomas cf`4`1`1`1
Jacob Hasty p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Totals`40`8`11`5
Cape`AB`R`H`RBI
Diego Johnson ss`4`1`3`0
Jackson Campbell dh`3`0`1`0
Kolten Poorman 3b`0`0`0`0
Andrew Stone cf`3`0`0`1
Ellison Hanna II lf`4`0`0`1
DJ Wright 3b/p`4`0`0`0
Jackson Jarvis 1b`4`0`0`0
Giovanni Del Negro rf`4`0`2`0
Mason Spiers c`3`0`0`0
Dalton McNamara 2b`3`1`1`0
Jalen Borders p`0`0`0`0
Chad Donze p`0`0`0`0
Marshall Brown p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`2`7`2
Danville`151`010`000`—`8`11`2
Cape`002`000`000`—`2`7`5
E — McMurray, Marsh, Johnson 2, Wright, Borders 2. DP — Danville 3. LOB — Danville 9, Cape 6. 2B — McMurray, Marsh, Thomas, Johnson. SB — Becerra 2, Marsh, Thomas, McNamara. CS — Peraza, Marsh.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hasty (W, 1-1)`4.0`4`2`2`3`4
Snell`1.0`1`0`0`0`2
Torsey`1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Forrester`1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Heath`1.0`1`0`0`0`0
Birdsong`1.0`1`0`0`0`1
Totals`9.0`7`2`2`3`7
Cape`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Borders (L, 3-3)`2.2`6`7`3`1`3
Donze`3.1`4`1`1`0`2
Brown`2.0`0`0`0`1`3
Wright`1.0`1`0`0`0`3
Totals`9.0`11`8`4`2`11
WP — Borders 3, Donze. HPB — Peraza (by Borders), Peraza (by Donze).
Time — 2:53. Attendance 476
Umpires — Gabe Vargas and Cliff Glidewell.
