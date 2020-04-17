CHICAGO — Illinois' governor on Friday ordered schools throughout the state closed for the rest of the semester because of the lingering threat of the coronavirus.
Pritzker announced the action during his daily briefing in Chicago, extending school closures past the April 30 date he had set earlier. As of Thursday, Illinois had recorded 25,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,072 deaths blamed on the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The governor closed schools March 17 amid growing concern over the virus, idling more than 2 million children midway through the spring semester, including 355,000 in Chicago's public school district, which is the third largest in the nation. A week later, he issued a statewide stay-at-home order, restricting people from going out except for necessities such as groceries and medicine.
The stay-at-home order was to last through March, but with the disease spreading rapidly, Pritzker extended it and the school closures through April. The Democrat has repeatedly dodged questions about whether he will extend the stay-at-home order beyond this month.
Chicago schools, whose post-Labor Day start is among the latest in the state, also lost classroom time because of a 14-day teachers' strike last fall. Even before the virus outbreak, Chicago schools wouldn't have recessed until June 18.
In recent weeks, schools have attempted instruction through internet-based assignments, or "e-learning." But not every child has access to the internet at home. Anticipating the extended school closure, Pritzker's office released a map showing public wi-fi "hotspots " for schoolchildren who don't have home internet access.
Republican state Rep. Ryan Spain, whose Peoria-area district reaches counties that educate more than 25,000 pupils, noted the equity issues with e-learning and said Pritzker must make clear that the semester will continue online.
"I worry about the lost development for this generation of students," said Spain, who has a daughter in first grade. "Remote learning is a far cry from in-person school, but we need to keep students engaged to retain as much knowledge as possible."
The other major problem is that many parents will have difficulty finding childcare if the economy reopens and they return to work while their kids still aren't in school.
The order came a day after President Donald Trump issued guidance for states to reopen the country's economy, which has been rocked by widespread shutdowns of nonessential businesses and 22 million people filing for unemployment. Pritzker has said he's waiting for the number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois to start dropping before he'll loosen the state's social-distancing restrictions.
He has suggested that an environment similar to the one prior to the outbreak would be possible only with rigorous testing to determine who has the virus and with whom they interacted.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The disease is particularly hard on the elderly, and the mayor of Joliet said Friday that he has asked the governor to launch an investigation into the coronavirus-related deaths of 22 residents and a staff member at a nursing home in the northern Illinois city.
A spokeswoman for the facility, Symphony of Joliet, announced the deaths on Wednesday. The facility had reported a total of three deaths as recently as last week.
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk said that he had asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office late Thursday to initiate an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health and to "start untangling the mess of what happened inside that nursing home."
"We don't have the answers right now, but we're going to get the answers," he said. "Certainly Joliet families (and) people who lost their loved ones inside the nursing home have a right to get those answers."
Spokeswomen for the governor's office and nursing home, and officials from the health department didn't immediately reply to Friday emails seeking comment about the mayor's request.
Nursing homes in the U.S. and other countries have struggled to control outbreaks among their residents, whose age and existing medical conditions make them more vulnerable to serious illness and death as a result of becoming infected.
The Associated Press found this week that at least 3,621 deaths nationwide have been linked to nursing homes based on media reports and information provided by state health departments. The federal government has not kept a national count and public reports likely underestimate deaths due to lack of testing.
The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that nearly 300 residents and staff at Illinois nursing homes had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but state health officials have not named specific facilities.
