Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

In this April 13 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, gives a daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Illinois, in Chicago. In the fight against COVID-19, one of the more visible faces nationally, and definitely the top presence in Illinois, is Pritzker. His daily briefing Wednesday on the spread of the potentially deadly virus and the state's response marked his 39th straight.