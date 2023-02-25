NORMAL — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team has already made history by making the Class 1A wrestling state quarterfinals.
Now today, they will look for more history.
The Comets were able to beat Elmhurst IC Catholic 39-31 on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena to move on to today’s semifinals against Yorkville Christian at 9 a.m.
“That is this team: That is Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling,” OSF coach Michael Glosser said. “They have battled adversity as a team as individuals. Deep down, they are competitors and they believed they could win and they believe in each other. To do this, it takes more than one kid, it takes everyone on that team to believe. When someone got beat, they hyped the next one up and they are a tight-knit group and special things are happening to them and I am proud of those guys.”
The major wins came from Tyler Huchel (113 pounds), Carter Chambliss (132), Reef Pacot (145), Bryson Capansky (160) and Dalton Brown (170). All of them, including Pedro Rangel (126) all wrestled at last weekend’s individual state meet.
“Those guys are the ones that you expect to do their jobs and they did that,” Glosser said. “I know Rangel came out of the short stick, but that kid wrestled phenomally in the second and third period and helped us by not getting pinned and saved us team points.
“Carter Chambliss had a big win for us and that made us switch things on 152 and 160 and we knew they had forfeits art 195 and 106, so if we could steal matches at 160 and 170, we would have a chance going into the last few matches. I was proud of the guys who won their matches and proud of those who made sacrifices in saving team points. It took everyone to win and they all showed up.”
Ezekiel Smith (195) and Brayden Edwards (106) also win by forfeit.
Yorkville Christian won over Auburn 49-27 in another quarterfinal match.
“That will be a tough one. Yorkville Christian is one of the top teams in Class 1A,” Glosser said. “One of my assistants knows their coaches real well and our kids have wrestled with theirs in off-season tournaments, so we know what they got. On paper, it may not be in our favor, but you never know how it is going to go.”
No matter what happens, the win on Friday clinched a top four spot in the state, a spot the OSF program has never accomplished.
“It is pretty cool. I have had other coaches say there is no better feeling than coming home with a top four trophy from state,” Glosser said. “We haven’t gotten to that point yet, but I know how important this is because I have coached for 12 years and I haven’t known this.
“To know they will be at least a top 4, I hope that they can bring that to their other sports. Ninety-nine percent of my wrestlers are in other sports, so I hope this can carry over to their other sports and training and want them more and putting in the work knowing how fun going here is an never be satisfied. I don’t know if it has sunk in for them yet, but it will someday.”
