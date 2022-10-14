DANVILLE — Ella Miller had a team-high 16 kills as the Westville Tigers extended their win streak to four straight with a 25-10, 25-12 victory over the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers on Thursday night.
With the victory, the Tigers have won nine of their last 10 and Westville improves to 22-6 overall and 7-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
In addition to her 16 kills, Miller also had a team-high nine digs. Other statistical leaders for the Tigers were Lainey Wichtowski with 29 assists and two aces.
Up next for Westville is the Vermilion County Tournament this weekend in Hoopeston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.