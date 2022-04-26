A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Please jo…