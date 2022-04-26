RANTOUL — Danville softball pitcher Saige Keller pitched a no-hitter as the Vikings beat Rantoul 12-0 in five innings.
Kaleah Bellik had three hits with two RBIs for Danville, while Karli Johnson had two hits and two RBIs with a diving catch to save the no-hitter in the fourth, Lily McKiernan had three RBIs and Emmalee Trover had a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Rantoul
Danville 12, Rantoul 0
Danville`180`03`— `12 `7` 0
Rantoul`000`00`—`0`0`2
WP — Saige Keller. LP — Curtis. Two or more hits — D: Kaleah Bellik 3, Karlie Johnson. 2B — D: Bellik, Johnson, Lily McKiernan. RBIs — D: McKiernan 3, Johnson 2, Bellik 2, Emmalee Trover.
