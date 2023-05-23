LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a IHSAA regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School on Tuesday, the Seeger girls track team had some good news.
Junior Hadessah Austin was able to beat the field in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:05.06 for the Patriots, while senior Paige Laffoon was able to make it in the high jump. Laffoon was fourth with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches, but it was good enough to pass the state standard of qualifying.
Austin and Laffoon will now get ready for the state meet on June 3 at Indiana University.
