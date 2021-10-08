PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

Normal‘6-0‘6-0

Peoria High‘4-1‘4-2

Normal West‘4-1‘4-2

Notre Dame‘4-1‘4-2

Centennial‘3-2‘3-3

Bloomington‘3-3‘3-3

Danville‘3-3‘3-3

Central‘2-3‘2-4

Peoria Manual‘0-5‘0-6

Urbana‘0-5‘0-6

Richwoods‘0-5‘1-5

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16

Champaign Centennial 40, Bloomington 12

Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20

Normal Community 42, Peoria High 38

Peoria Richwoods 2, Harvey Thornton 0 (forfeit)

Normal West 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Danville at Normal West, LATE

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, LATE

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial, LATE

Champaign Central at Peoria High, LATE

Granite City at Normal Community, LATE

Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, LATE

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North‘Conf‘Overall

Clifton Central‘2-0‘5-1

Momence‘2-0‘5-2

Iroquois West‘1-1‘4-2

Seneca‘1-1‘2-4

Watseka‘0-2‘1-5

Dwight‘0-2‘0-6

South‘Conf‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al‘2-0‘6-0

Westville‘2-0‘5-1

Salt Fork‘1-1‘5-1

Hoopeston/A-P‘1-1‘3-3

Geo-RF/Chrisman‘0-2‘0-6

Oakwood‘0-2‘1-5

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Salt Fork 41

Westville 14, Oakwood 12

Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6

Momence 46, Iroquois West 20

Seneca 2, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Saturday, Oct. 2 games

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 14

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, LATE

Clifton Central at Iroquois West, LATE

Seneca at Momence, LATE

Watseka at Dwight, LATE

Saturday, Oct. 9 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf‘Overall

Parke Heritage‘4-0‘4-2

Covington‘4-2‘5-2

Seeger‘2-2‘4-3

South Vermillion‘2-2‘3-4

Fountain Central‘2-3‘3-4

North Vermillion‘2-3‘3-4

Riverton Parke‘1-3‘2-4

Attica‘0-4‘0-4

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Covington 46, Attica 14

South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21

Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26

North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6

Sheridan 21, Seeger 0

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Attica at South Newton, LATE

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, LATE

Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, LATE

South Vermillion at Seeger, LATE

Tri-County at Covington, LATE

