PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Normal‘6-0‘6-0
Peoria High‘4-1‘4-2
Normal West‘4-1‘4-2
Notre Dame‘4-1‘4-2
Centennial‘3-2‘3-3
Bloomington‘3-3‘3-3
Danville‘3-3‘3-3
Central‘2-3‘2-4
Peoria Manual‘0-5‘0-6
Urbana‘0-5‘0-6
Richwoods‘0-5‘1-5
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16
Champaign Centennial 40, Bloomington 12
Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20
Normal Community 42, Peoria High 38
Peoria Richwoods 2, Harvey Thornton 0 (forfeit)
Normal West 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Friday, Oct. 8 games
Danville at Normal West, LATE
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, LATE
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial, LATE
Champaign Central at Peoria High, LATE
Granite City at Normal Community, LATE
Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, LATE
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Clifton Central‘2-0‘5-1
Momence‘2-0‘5-2
Iroquois West‘1-1‘4-2
Seneca‘1-1‘2-4
Watseka‘0-2‘1-5
Dwight‘0-2‘0-6
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al‘2-0‘6-0
Westville‘2-0‘5-1
Salt Fork‘1-1‘5-1
Hoopeston/A-P‘1-1‘3-3
Geo-RF/Chrisman‘0-2‘0-6
Oakwood‘0-2‘1-5
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Salt Fork 41
Westville 14, Oakwood 12
Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6
Momence 46, Iroquois West 20
Seneca 2, Watseka 0 (forfeit)
Saturday, Oct. 2 games
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 14
Friday, Oct. 8 games
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, LATE
Clifton Central at Iroquois West, LATE
Seneca at Momence, LATE
Watseka at Dwight, LATE
Saturday, Oct. 9 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Parke Heritage‘4-0‘4-2
Covington‘4-2‘5-2
Seeger‘2-2‘4-3
South Vermillion‘2-2‘3-4
Fountain Central‘2-3‘3-4
North Vermillion‘2-3‘3-4
Riverton Parke‘1-3‘2-4
Attica‘0-4‘0-4
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Covington 46, Attica 14
South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21
Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26
North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6
Sheridan 21, Seeger 0
Friday, Oct. 8 games
Attica at South Newton, LATE
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, LATE
Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, LATE
South Vermillion at Seeger, LATE
Tri-County at Covington, LATE
