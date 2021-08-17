DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team remained undefeated in dual meets with a 200-213 win over Danville on Tuesday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Leighton Meeker had a 45 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon had a 49, Cooper Carpenter and Ayden Golden each had a 53, Jordan Johnson had a 55 and Colin Deck had a 58.
Zack Spencer had a 49 for Danville, while Collin Lomax had a 53, Stephen Garrison had a 54 , Ryan Jaruseski added a 57 and Landon Ford had a 63.
The Blue Devils will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday, while the Vikings will compete in the Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational on Monday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 200, 2. Danville 213.
Medalist — Leighton Meeker (BHRA) 45.
BHRA (200) — Meeker 45, Nick Garmon 49, Ayden Golden 53, Cooper Carpenter 53, Jordan Johnson 55, Colin Deck 58
Danville (213) — Zack Spencer 49, Collin Lomax 53, Stephen Garrison 54, Ryan Jaruseski 57, Landon Ford 63.
