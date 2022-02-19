FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a great start and went on to a 47-28 win over Westville in an IHSA Class 2A regional opener on Saturday.
Dalton Hobick had 15 points to lead the Comets, who had a 13-4 first quarter lead and was up 17-10 at halftime, while Gaven Clouse had 13 and Josh Young added 12.
Bryce Burnett had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had seven and Quentin Bina added five.
The Comets will travel to Tolono on Wednesday to play St. Joseph-Ogden.
At Fithian
Oakwood 47, Westville 28
Westville (28) — Cole Maxwell 0 1-2 1, Landon Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 1 0-1 2, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 3 0-2 7, Quentin Bina 2 1-2 5, Bryce Burnett 6 1-3 13. Totals: 12 3-10 28
Oakwood (47) — Gaven Clouse 6 1-3 13, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 3, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 1 0-1 2, Josh Young 5 2-3 12, Dalton Hobick 6 1-2 15, Tanner Pichon 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 6-11 47.
Westville;4;6;9;9;—;28
Oakwood;13;4;15;15;—;47
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Maddox); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Trees). Total fouls — Westville 10, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Trees.
