INDIANOLA — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are investigating what might be possible human remains that were discovered Friday afternoon near Indianola.
“Remains were discovered that were believed to be human,” Vermilion County Sheriff’s Captain Michael Hartshorn said Monday.
“We’re waiting on the pathology report,” he said. “The forensic pathologist was supposed to analyze it this morning.”
Hartshorn said the remains were located on private property in a rural area near Indianola. The property owner made the discovery Friday afternoon and contacted authorities.
No other information is being released about the investigation at this time.
