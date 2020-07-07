Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft in the 500 block of North Washington.
Civil dispute at 1208 Garden Drive.
Burglary in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Domestic battery in the 27300 block of Shake Rag Road.
Burglary in the 1000 block of Moore Street.
Theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Possession of stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North California; a woman was arrested.
Monday:
Battery in the 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Bridge.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
Threat via electronic communication in the 1100 block of North Bowman.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle at Madison and Harvey. A man and a woman were arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Sherman; a woman was given a notice to appear.
Theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 1700 block of East English.
Possession of drug paraphernalia in the first block of Columbus; a woman was arrested.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Chandler.
Robbery at Douglas Park, 520 S. Bowman Ave.
Criminal damage at Hunter Barber Shop, 17 N. Jackson.
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct at Circle K, 610 S. Bowman Ave.
Home invasion in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Vermilion County
July 2:
Theft in the first block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
Saturday:
Battery in the 700 block of Peach, Danville.
Sunday:
Violation of order of protection in the 100 block of East Clyde, Fairmount.
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 8200 East block of 2900 North Road.
Monday:
Theft in the 1400 block of Vine Street, Danville.
Burglary in the 18700 block of Illinois Route 119, Alvin.
Domestic battery in the first block of Lamm Street, Danville.
Criminal trespass in the 3100 block of Cottle Lane; a man was arrested.
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at Georgetown Road and Lyons Road, Tilton.
Possession of meth at Georgetown Road and Smith Avenue, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 16500 East block of 1200 North Road.
Aluminum brake stolen from garage in 800 block of East Seminary Avenue, Hoopeston.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Sunday, 1:07 a.m. — In the 900 block of Michigan involving Hayleigh M. Bruse of Danville, who hit a utility pole. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Sunday, 5:08 p.m. — On Georgetown Road at East Ross Lane, Tilton, involving Ricky J. Crippin and John High, both of Danville. Crippen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Sunday, 3:09 p.m. — At Vermilion and Winter involving Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. and Caralyne Head, both of Danville. Ferraro was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Sunday, 2:40 p.m. — At Vermilion and Fairchild streets involving Roger W. McCartney of Osborn, Mo. He was cited for improper lane usage.
