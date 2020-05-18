Incidents reported to police included:
Friday:
Aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace office in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Aggravated battery in Douglas Park in the 800 block of Texas Place.
Theft in the 100 block of Nicklas Street.
Fraud in the 500 block of Jewell Street.
Theft at the Custard Cup, 2507 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 800 block of Sherman Street.
Forgery in the 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
Criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Disorderly conduct at Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Saturday:
Prowler in the unit block of Thornhill Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 400 block of Pixley.
Home invasion in the 800 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
Theft in the 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
Theft in the 200 block of Elm Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Aggravated assault and criminal damage in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 700 block of Chandler Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
Theft at Rawhide Meat Co., 618 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Voorhees and Oak streets.
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Beard Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Harvey Street.
Aggravated battery in the unit block of Fairweight.
Deceptive practice at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin St.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 300 block of East Madison Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Aggravated sexual assault and aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Telephone harassment in the 2700 block of Townway Road.
Deceptive practice at Burger King, 847 E. Main St.
Monday:
Aggravated battery in the 1300 block of Chandler Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday:
Disobeying police officer in the 700 block of South 1st Avenue, Hoopeston.
Battery in the 200 block of East Attica Street, Rossville.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of South Sandusky, Catlin.
Theft in the 500 block of Brown Road, Danville.
Domestic disturbance in the 3900 block of Bowman Avenue, Danville.
Theft in the 800 block of Wendt Street, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of Stark Street, Sidell.
Disorderly conduct at West Main and High streets, Indianola.
Theft of a license plate in the 1400 block of Wood Street, Westville.
Saturday:
Violation of driver’s license classification, no proof of insurance and public nuisance in the 800 block of South Market Street, Hoopeston.
Disorderly conduct and harassment in the unit block of Chicago Street, Henning.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 21500 block of County Road 1525 E, Danville.
Theft and criminal trespassing in the 100 block of East Woodyard Street, Ridge Farm.
Theft in the unit block of Illiana Drive, Tilton.
Burglary in the 100 block of Seminary, Catlin.
Theft in the 100 block of East Woodyard, Ridge Farm.
Sunday:
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Elm Street, Hoopeston.
Possession of meth at Attica and Chicago streets, Rossville.
Criminal trespassing and criminal damage at county roads 920 E and 1530 N, Oakwood.
Domestic battery in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, Danville.
Monday:
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at Ramp and Georgetown roads, Tilton.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Wednesday, May 13, 10 p.m. — At Urbana Street and Lyons Road, Danville, involving Kyle D. Jackson of Danville. Jackson was cited for improper left turn.
Friday, 3:11 p.m. — At North Walnut and West Fairchild streets, involving Jontasia A. Dowell of Danville, and Jessica Berenz of Tilton. Dowell was cited for failure to yield right-of-way and no proof of insurance.
Friday, 3:29 p.m. — At Tilton Road and McVey Street, Tilton, involving Patricia A. Carter of Danville, and Steven W. Butler Jr. of Champaign. Carter was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, 11:45 a.m. — At the Tilton Launderette, 102 W. 5th St., Tilton, involving Kerry Lynn Jeske of Danville. The building and contents were damaged. Jeske refused medical treatment.
Sunday, 3:35 p.m. — At Towne Centre, 2 E. Main St., involving Wendy Judd of Danville. Judd was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Sunday, 6:51 p.m. — At State Route 49 and County Road 4200 N, Butler Township, involving Spencer A. Nelson of Hoopeston. Nelson was cited for driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com.
