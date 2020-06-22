Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Sunday:
Battery in the 400 block of Chandler.
Battery in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Burglary in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Domestic battery at 1222 Garden Drive.
Domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the first block of Griggs.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Cleveland; a man was arrested.
Criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Grant.
Domestic battery and assault in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery and assault in the 1500 block of Myrtle.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Delaware.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Kingdom.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Chandler.
Monday:
Criminal trespass at 377 Lynch Dr.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal damage to state-supported property and theft under in the first block of Moore, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Theft and criminal trespass in the 300 block of West Center, Catlin.
Fraud in the 300 block of Hickory Court, Oakwood.
Domestic battery at Carnaghi’s, 2000 Georgetown Road.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Covert, Oakwood; a man was arrested.
Battery at Covert and Kelly drives, Oakwood; a man was arrested.
Monday:
Domestic battery and criminal damage at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Domestic battery and possession of meth in the 1200 block of Ellis Avenue, Georgetown.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Jackson, Fithian.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Saturday, 4:53 p.m. — At Robinson and West Madison streets involving Cathy Warner and Ty Adam Cota, both of Danville. Warner was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.