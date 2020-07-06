Incidents reported to police included:
DANVILLE
June 24:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Friday:
Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Atwood Way.
Fraud at Terminix, 2100 Kickapoo Drive.
Fraud at Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Theft in the 600 block of Sherman Street.
Battery in the 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
Theft in the 100 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Arlington Drive.
Robbery in the 800 block of North Franklin Street.
Battery, criminal trespass to a residence and assault in the 900 block of Rogers Street.
Criminal damage to vehicle at Trish's Nails, 4111 N. Vermilion St.
Battery int he 100 block of Van Buren Street.
Burglary in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Theft in the 500 block of Franklin Street.
Fireworks in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Aggravated assault in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
Saturday:
Prowler in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Disorderly/criminal damage in the 1100 block of Lakeridge Road.
Domestic battery, assault in the 1300 block of May Street.
Danville male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Battery in the unit block of Henning Road.
Theft at the Glo Motel, 3617 N. Vermilion St.
Danville male arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated assault in the unit block of Grace Street.
Reckless driving, fleeing and eluding officer at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Battery and disorderly conduct at Walgreen's, 400 W. Fairchild St.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Shasta Drive.
Danville male arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 600 block of Jewell Street.
Retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Danville male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of Dale Avenue.
Danville male arrested for domestic battery in the 700 block of Rose Hill Cove Lane.
Danville male arrested for criminal trespass to state property in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Resisting arrest at Oakwood Avenue and Vance Lane.
Danville male arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Jones Lane.
Domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Edwards Street.
Fireworks in the 900 block of West Columbia Street.
Sunday:
Criminal damage in the 800 block of Sheridan Street.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Commercial Street.
Aggravated battery in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Abandoned vehicle at Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street.
Burglary in the 700 block of West Columbia Street.
Domestic battery on Shake Rag Road.
Burglary in the 1000 block of Moore Street.
Retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 500 block of North Washington Street.
Monday:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Chandler Street.
Robbert at Douglas Park, 520 S. Bowman Ave.
Criminal damage at Hunter Barber Shop, 17 N. Jackson St.
VERMILION COUNTY
Wednesday:
Theft of services and theft in the 800 block of West Washington Street, Hoopeston.
Thursday:
Theft in the unit block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
Friday:
Domestic disturbance in the 100 block of North Summit Street, Rossville.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of Benson Street, Tilton.
Battery in the 100 block of East Oak Street, Westville.
Stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Dellwood Street, Tilton.
Saturday:
Disorderly conduct and telephone harassment in the 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive, Oakwood.
Sunday:
Burglary to a vehicle off 2900 North Road, Potomac.
Monday:
Possession of methamphetamine at Georgetown Road and Smith Avenue.
Possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia at Georgetown Road and Lyons Road.
Domestic battery off 1200 North Road, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Saturday, 2:15 p.m. — At Illinois Route 1, northbound at 2109 S. State St., Westville, involving Jessica M. Bennetti, 28, of Moline. She was transported via helicopter to a local area hospital with serious injuries, according to the Illinois State Police. Preliminary investigation indicates Bennetti was traveling northbound on Route 1, just south of Westville, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, striking a pole, according to the ISP.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m. — In the 400 block of North 9th Avenue, Hoopeston, involving Shane M. Baker, 29, and Dale E. Simpson, 31, both of Hoopeston. Baker was ticketed for a suspended license and Simpson was ticketed for drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, 6:26 p.m. — In the 1100 block of Mabin Street involving Khadajah T. Evans of Danville and Tabitha M. Burton of Frankfort. Evans was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and overtaking on the right.
Saturday, 2:52 p.m. — In the 3100 block of Golf Circle involving Lisa A. Smith of Danville. She reportedly hit a light pole. She was tickled for improper lane usage.
Saturday, 3:15 a.m. — In the 100 block of Virginia Street involving Diego A. Torres of Danville. He reportedly struck a utility pole. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, 4:19 p.m. — At North Gilbert and West Fairchild streets involving Addison Kinney of Westville and Dave M. Banks of Danville. Kinney was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.
Friday, 2:48 p.m. — At East Main and Kentucky streets involving Timothy C. White of Danville. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, 4:13 p.m. — At State Route 1 and Arrowhead Road involving Kenneth M Hall and Daphne L. Turner, both of Danville. Hall was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Thursday, 11:57 p.m. — At Gilbert and Main streets involving Jeffery AJ Beasley and Russell D. Miller, both of Danville. Beasley was ticked for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, 6:13 p.m. — At North Vermilion and Seminary streets involving Terry L. Calhoun and Jason L. Delp, both of Oakwood. Calhoun was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, 6:02 p.m. — At North Jackson and Roselawn involving David A. French and Christina N. Lupo, both of Danville. French was ticked for failure to yield at an intersection and Lupo was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle.
