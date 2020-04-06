Incidents reported to police included:
DANVILLE
Monday:
Retail theft at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
Domestic dispute in the unit block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Sunday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of South Kimball Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 400 block of Sherman Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm/aggravated battery with a firearm in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Unlawful use of another's credit card with the intent to defraud in the 100 block of Payne Street.
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
Residential burglary on Arrowhead Road.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismark Street.
Disorderly conduct, robbery in the 400 block of East Williams Street.
Residential burglary, criminal damage in the 300 block of Harmon Street.
Retail theft at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
VERMILION COUNTY
Sunday:
Battery in the unit block of C and EI Avenue, Westville.
Civil dispute in the 1900 block of South Washington Street, Tilton.
Champaign man arrested for threat public officer/battery in the 200 block of South Johnson Street, Rankin.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries:
Friday, 5:49 p.m. — At Fairchild and Vermilion streets involving Brandon Davis of Hoopeston and Thomas Brandon of Danville. Davis was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
