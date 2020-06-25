Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Anderson Street.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Forrest.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Robinson Street.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer at the Marathon gas station, 3401 E. Main St.
Theft in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at Williams and Beard streets.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Theft in the 200 block of East Roselawn Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Bismark Street.
Aggravated battery and mob action at Harmon and Williams streets.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 200 block of Orchard Street.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Grace Street.
Domestic battery in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Burglary and criminal damage to property at Schroeder’s, 432 N. Gilbert St.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Burglary to auto in the 1200 block of Freeman.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Theft in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Theft in the 900 block of Kingdom Street.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Johnson Street, Rankin.
Interference with the reporting of domestic violence in the 17700 block of Pumpkin Center Road, Danville.
Criminal damage to vehicle, 5200 Olivet Road, Georgetown.
Identity theft in the 41700 block of Main Street, East Lynn.
Criminal damage to property in the 8800 block of County Road 500 East, Fithian.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Holloway, Bismarck.
Burglary in the 17500 block of County Road 3060 North, Alvin.
Warrant arrest and possession of meth at Bank and East Penn streets, Hoopeston.
Battery and assault in the 500 block of East Lincoln Street, Hoopeston.
Burglary to vehicle in the 500 block of South 6th Avenue, Hoopeston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.