Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Monday:
Criminal damage to property at 1602 Edgewood.
Harassment by telephone in the 100 block of South Buchanan.
Battery at Mer Che Manor, 723 Oak St.
Criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Burglary at Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 708 N. Gilbert St.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of West Woodbury.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.; a woman was released on a notice to appear.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Hubbard; a man was released on a notice to appear.
Fraud in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion; a woman was arrested.
Fraud at Econo-Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Theft at Best Western, 360 Eastgate Drive.
Theft at a business at 1223 E. Main St.
Criminal trespass at Mach I, 510 N. Gilbert; a man was arrested.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 1900 block of Smith.
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of Crestview.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Johnson.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Hazel.
Criminal damage at 1130 E. Fairchild St.; a man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Battery in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Danville.
Monday:
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at North State and West Market streets, Westville.
Custody dispute in the 900 block of Peach, Danville.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Jackson, Fithian.
Burglary to garage in the 300 block of West Washington, Hoopeston.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Johnson, Rankin; a woman was arrested.
Retail theft at Casey’s, 521 S. Main, Rankin.
Fraud at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Criminal sexual assault in the 12700 block of Catlin-Tilton Road, Catlin.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Saturday, 4:53 p.m. — At Robinson and West Madison streets involving Cathy Warner and Ty Adam Cota, both of Danville. Warner was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
