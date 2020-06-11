Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Theft at Candlelite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
Motor vehicle theft in the 1000 block of East Madison Street.
Criminal trespassing to property and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Burglary to residence in the 500 block of Harmon Street.
Criminal damage to property at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin St.
Harassment in the 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal damage and battery in the 14600 block of Songer Cemetery Road.
Wednesday:
Possession of cannabis, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at North Dixie Highway and West Young Avenue, Hoopeston.
Disorderly conduct at Casey’s, 521 S. Main St., Rankin.
Burglary to residence in the 400 block of Washington Street, Fithian.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Illinois Street, Westville.
Theft of license plate at Fulfill Industries, 400 N. Main St., Henning.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Vermilion Street, Indianola.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
