Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Tuesday:
Two incidents of retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery at Vermilion Gardens.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Battery in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Disorderly conduct and aggravated assault at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Harassment in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Retail theft at Circle K, 401 W. Main.
Criminal trespass, resisting/threatening a police officer at Danville Liquors, 1816 E. Main; a man was arrested.
Theft in the 900 block of Forrest.
Criminal trespass to property at Fairchild and Hubbard; a man was arrested.
Possession of cannabis at Fairchild and Hubbard; a man was issued a notice to appear.
Wednesday:
Harassment via telephone in 1200 block of Griggs.
Disorderly conduct at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman.
Criminal trespass to property at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Theft in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Fraud/deceptive practices in the 24000 North block of 1800 East Road, Bismarck.
Criminal damage in the first block of Juliana Drive, Danville; a man was arrested.
Civil dispute in the 3500 block North of 1500 East Road, Ridge Farm.
Theft at B&B Construction, 2 Hodge, Tilton.
Theft in the 200 block of North Johnson, Rankin.
Criminal trespass to property in the 15000 block North of 1250 East, Catlin.
Theft at 1710 N. Main, Georgetown.
Trespassing on state-supported property in the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue, Hoopeston; a man was given a notice to appear.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m. — On Interstate 74, eastbound at mile marker 215, involving Shaina Cornell of Bloomington, who lost control due to water on road and struck the median guardrail. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.