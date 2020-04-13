Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.