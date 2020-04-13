Incidents reported to police included:
Friday:
Fraud at Walgreens, 842 E. Main St.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Disorderly conduct at Crosspoint, 210 Avenue C.
Stolen vehicle in 1800 block of East Main Street.
Theft and criminal damage in the unit block of East Liberty Lane.
Battery and damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at Pennsylvania and East Williams streets.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
Criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Retail theft at Mach I, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Sunday:
Battery and criminal trespassing in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Phone harassment in the unit block of South Kimball Street.
Obstruction of peace officer in the 300 block of Robinson Street.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Southmoor.
Monday:
Aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon and violating order of protection in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Friday:
Criminal trespassing at Carnaghi’s Towing, 2000 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Saturday:
Burglary to shed, 12000 Indianola-Ridge Farm Road, Indianola.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North May Avenue, Potomac.
Sunday:
Criminal trespassing in the 15900 block of Old West Newell Road.
Wanted on a warrant, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer at Sixth and Main streets, Hoopeston.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, 2:43 p.m. — In the 1000 block of East Seminary Street, involving Lori Lynn Brown of Danville, and David K. Martin of Danville. Brown was cited for overtaking vehicle on left.
Friday, 10:17 a.m. — At Gilbert and Main streets, involving Ernest S. Johnson of Tilton, and Jared A. Greer of Danville. Johnson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, 12:48 p.m. — At North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane, involving George M. Graham of Danville, and Beth A. Rebert of Danville. Graham was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance.
Friday, 1:15 p.m. — At North Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue, involving Darius A. Barrett of Danville, Demonte K. Price of Danville and Rachelle N. Strader of Danville. Barrett was cited for improper passing upon meeting an approaching vehicle and no proof of insurance.
Friday, 2:57 p.m. — At 1824 E. Main St., involving Thomas J. Chokey of Danville, and Ronald M. Jones of Danville. Chokey was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, 9:15 p.m. — At Shake Rag Road and County Road 2650 N, involving Cameron I. Branch of Danville, and Stephanie M. Branch of Danville. Cameron Branch was cited for driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
Sunday, 6:34 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Denmark Road, involving Dylan M. Warner of Danville, and unnamed Rossville resident. Warner was cited for following too closely.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.