Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Friday:
Aggravate fleeing and eluding at Bowman Avenue and Commercial Street.
Saturday:
Telephone harassment in the 1300 block of Oak Street.
Burglary in the 900 block of Hubbard Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday:
Prowler and criminal damage in the 1000 block of Moore Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Plum and East Williams streets.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 600 block of North Griffin Street.
Suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Griggs Street.
Disorderly conduct, aggravated battery, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace office and domestic battery in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Noise violation in the 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Theft and criminal damage at Aldi’s, 502 S. Gilbert St.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of South State Street.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Wisconsin Street.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of North Collett Street.
Theft in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Monday:
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Brush fire at the Hoopeston soccer field.
Saturday:
Possession of stolen car in the 500 block of East Young Avenue, Hoopeston.
Criminal trespassing to property at Sportsman Lake, 19300 block of County Road 1100 E, Oakwood.
Sunday:
Criminal damage to a car in the 700 block of Main Street, Hoopeston.
Order of protection violation in the 100 block of South Iroquois Street, Rankin.
Motor vehicle theft and criminal trespassing to motor vehicle in the 300 block of Crestwood, Tilton.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 177 block of North Stable Lane.
Domestic battery in the 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Criminal damage to property and theft in the 300 block of Fairfield, Tilton.
Violation of order of protection in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
April 21, 10:03 a.m. — At Voorhees and Wabash streets, involving Dominick Kinchen of Danville, and Deshawn E. Young of Danville. Kinchen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
April 21, 1:15 p.m. — At State and Main streets, Westville, involving Kaleb M. Broadway of Westville, and Melissa D. Patterson of Georgetown. Broadway was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driverʼs license or permit and failure to yield right-of-way at an intersection.
Wednesday, 5:21 a.m. — In the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue, involving Jonrobert L. Shelby of Danville. Shelby was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance.
Wednesday, 3:22 p.m. — In the 1700 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton, involving Dixie D. Rodgers of Tilton, Jerry R. Lindquist of Danville, and Micky E. Ross of Westville. Rodgers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance.
Wednesday, 8:17 p.m. — At Raymond and Jackson streets, involving Jacob S. Maxwell of Rossville. Maxwell was cited for driving under the influence.
Wednesday, 9 p.m. — In the 100 block of Marlowe Street, Danville Township, involving Christofer L. Duncheon of Tilton. Duncheon was cited for failure to notify owner after collision with unattended vehicle or other property and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. — At Georgetown and Ramp roads, Tilton, involving Jonathan C. Baker Jr. of Perrysville, Ind., and Prajapati M. Vipji of Glen Burnie, Md. Baker was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driverʼs license or permit and no proof of insurance.
Thursday, 6:40 a.m. — At Illinois Route 1 and West Newell Road, involving Tiffany J. Dale of Danville. Dale was cited for no proof of insurance.
Thursday, 12:21 p.m. — At Jefferson and Third streets, involving Rosemary Marie Wynn of Waynetown, Ind., and Glenda Jo Heath of Danville. Wynn was cited for disregarding stop or yield sign at an intersection, and Heath was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, 11:42 a.m. — In the 1000 block of West Fairchild Street, involving Richard P. Elkin of Danville, and Adrian D. Hawkins of Rantoul. Elkin was cited for improper traffic lane usage.
Friday, 4:29 p.m. — At Williams and Griffin streets, involving Marlon Hughes of Danville, and Daquan T. Crockett of Danville. Hughes was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com.
