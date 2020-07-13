Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Theft by deception in 1300 block of Eastview.
Friday:
Obstructing justice and no valid driver’s license in the 100 block of East Davis Street.
Assault and disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Moore Street.
Criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Financial exploitation of the elderly in the 400 block of Anderson Street.
Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Belton.
Disorderly conduct at Midwest America Federal Credit Union, 210 N. Gilbert St.
Battery in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Battery, assault and criminal damage at Turtle Run, 332 E. Liberty Lane.
Domestic battery in the first block of Grace Street.
Theft in the 500 block of Sherman Street.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Sherman Street.
Domestic dispute in the 3900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday:
Burglary in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
Battery and wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Shasta Drive.
Driving while license revoked and fleeing and eluding at Fairchild and Jackson streets.
Criminal damage and criminal trespassing in the 500 block of West Madison Street.
Harassment in the unit block of Thornhill Drive.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Edith Street.
Criminal damage to property at Fatman’s Warehouse, 138 N. Vermilion St.
Theft at Carmack Car Capitol, 3724 N. Vermilion St.
Unauthorized use of another’s debit card at Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Unauthorized use of another’s debit card in the 2600 block of East Road.
Burglary to vehicle at A+ Cutz barber shop, 1404 E. Main St.
Possession of stolen property and felony forgery at the Blue Store, 801 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 700 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Assault in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Aggravated assault in the 300 block of Robinson Street.
Battery in the 600 block of North Beard Street.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Porter Street.
Aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, child abduction and theft in 1100 block of Franklin Street.
Monday:
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Lake Street.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Criminal damage to auto in the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Hoopeston.
Burglary to auto in the 800 block of East McCracken Avenue, Hoopeston.
Illegal dumping at Bowman Avenue and Liberty Lane, Danville.
Battery in the 17000 block of County Road 200 N, Ridge Farm.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Summit, Rossville.
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Meitzler, Tilton.
Fraud in the 13200 block of County Road 4200 N, Hoopeston.
Saturday:
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of West Maple Street, Hoopeston.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Vaught Street, Westville.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of County Road 1400 E, Georgetown.
Domestic battery and wanted on a warrant in the 27600 block of County Road 1700 E, Bismarck.
Domestic disturbance in the 20900 block of Newtown Road, Oakwood.
Possession of meth at mile marker 215 of Interstate 74, Tilton.
Sunday:
Obstructing justice, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer at Parkview Court Apartments, Hoopeston.
Assault in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue, Hoopeston.
Reckless driving at North and High streets, Indianola.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Glendale Avenue, Tilton.
Theft at Allsource Car Stereo, 12078 U.S. Route 150, Oakwood.
Burglary in the 18900 block of County Road 3850 N, Hoopeston.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of East Eighth Street, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Rhea Street, Danville.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
July 6, 7:58 a.m. — In the 600 block of Voorhees, involving Shoniese L. Hillard of Danville and James L. Johnson of Danville. Hillard was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to yield .
July 6, 3:17 p.m. — At 3618 N. Vermilion St., involving Makhia Colunga, no town given, and John A. Flores II of Danville. Colunga was cited for improper lane usage.
