Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Harmon Street.
Theft in the 900 block of North Griffin Street.
Friday:
Fraud at the Short Stop, 109 S. Henning Road.
Burglary in the 500 block of Ann Street.
Driving while license revoked in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
Criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Battery in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Lake Street.
Driving under the influence at Bowman Avenue and East Main Street.
Driving while license suspended in the 500 block of Harvey Street.
Battery in the unit block of South Street.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Chandler Street.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St.
Possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute at Hazel and Fairchild streets.
Unlawful use of a weapon and possession of firearm with no valid FOID card at James Place and East Voorhees Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 3800 block of Sonny Lane.
Driving while license suspended at Redden Court and Lewis Lane.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
Saturday:
Armed robbery at Walgreens, 842 E. Main St.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Harvey Street.
Domestic battery and theft in the 200 block of Delaware Street.
Battery in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of West Center Street.
Aggravated battery in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Griggs and Jewell streets.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Grace Street.
Driving under the influence at Bowman and Fairchild streets.
Driving under the influence at Robinson and Harrison streets.
Harassment in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Harassment by telephone in the 900 block of Blueridge.
Driving under the influence at Griffin and Williams streets.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 900 block of Fowler.
Theft in the 100 block of Payne Avenue.
Criminal trespassing in the unit block of Pine Street.
Criminal trespassing to vehicle in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Driving while license revoked at East Main and Porter streets.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday:Criminal damage at Rent-A-Center, 618 N. Gilbert St.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Giddings and May streets.
Domestic battery and interfering in the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
Criminal damage in 900 block of Blueridge.
Public indecency in the unit block of Pine Street.
Theft in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Pine Street.
Aggravated battery at the Village Pantry, 616 S. Bowman Ave.
Theft at Red Roof Inn, 389 Lynch Drive.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
Mob action and criminal damage at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Burglary and criminal damage at Stock & Field, 3363 N. Vermilion St.
Monday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1100 block of Harmon Street.
Arson at Coffman’s Towing, 510 Junction Ave.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Sager.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Trespassing in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, Hoopeston.
Carbon monoxide leak investigation at in the unit block of Parkview Court, Hoopeston.
Battery in the 300 block of South 1st Avenue, Hoopeston.
Driving while license suspended at North State and Elsworth streets, Westville.
Possession of a controlled substance at East Kelly and Shaw streets, Westville.
Saturday:
Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Elwood Street, Ridge Farm.
Criminal trespassing in the 3000 block of Illinois Route 1, Ridge Farm.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 1400 block of Meitzler, Tilton.
Disorderly conduct at JB Hawk’s, 2101 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Burglary in the 1500 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Theft in the 300 block of West Kelly Street, Westville.
Burglary to vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Street, Westville.
Sunday:
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Disorderly conduct at South 3rd Avenue and West Elm Street, Hoopeston.
Residential burglary in the 11400 block of Illinois Route 9, Hoopeston.
Aggravated driving under the influence in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of South Henning Road, Danville.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 100 block of Delaware, Westville.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 100 block of Marlowe, Danville.
Leaving the scene of an accident at Speedway, 408 N. Oakwood, Oakwood.
Burglary, criminal damage and mob action at King Street and Ross Lane, Tilton.
Monday:
Criminal trespassing to state-supported property in the 22600 block of North Bowman Avenue, Danville.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, 6:50 a.m. — In the 1100 block of Chandler Street, involving Michael J. Moore of Danville. Moore was cited for improper lane usage.
Thursday, 6:55 a.m. — At Walgreens, 842 E. Main St., involving Gerrett A. McQueen of Danville. McQueen was cited for no proof of insurance.
Thursday, 7:32 a.m. — At North Vermilion and English streets, involving Ryan W. Irby of Georgetown and Hannah N. Eddy of Chrisman. Irby was cited for failure to reduce sped to avoid an accident.
Thursday, 5:21 p.m. — At Voorhees and Chandler streets, involving Seth Bennett of Danville and Joyce M. Finch of Danville. Finch was cited for no proof insurance. Bennett was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Friday, 3:38 p.m. — At East Main Street and Bowman Avenue, involving Zane M. Greene of Westville and Jeremy W. Grigsby of Danville. Greene was cited for driving under the influence. Grigsby was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, 4:24 p.m. — At Chandler and Kimber streets, involving Ashleigh M. Messenger of Danville and Justin E. Norwell of Danville. Messenger was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and no proof of insurance.
Friday, 6:42 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Williams Street, involving Irma Ocampo-Flores of Danville and Brandon L. Allison of Danville. Ocampo-Flores was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. Allison was cited for no proof of insurance.
Saturday, 2:19 a.m. — At Harrison and Robinson streets, involving Robert L. Sloan of Danville. Sloan was cited for driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, 2:57 p.m. — At Harmon and English streets, involving Jacob T. Vanleer of Danville and Tywayn L. Hill of Danville. Vanleer and Hill both were cited for no proof of insurance.
Saturday, 5:55 p.m. — At North and Wabash streets, Oakwood, involving Richard A. Dean of Danville and Edward Allen Cundiff of Danville. Dean was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m. — At County Roads 370 E and 3550 N, Butler Township, involving Michelle N. Rogers of Rankin. Rogers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com.
