Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Friday:
Loud noise violation in the first block of Illinois; a man was given a citation.
Criminal damage in the 1500 block of Russell.
Child custody dispute in the first block of North Gilbert.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of West Williams. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery at the Glo Motel, 3617 N. Vermilion.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Perrysville Avenue and Buchanan Street.
Burglary in the first block of North Washington.
Battery in the 900 block of East Seminary.
Theft in the 1300 block of East Fairchild.
Saturday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Blueridge.
Theft in the 500 block of North Hazel.
Sunday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in 600 block of North Kimball.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
Criminal trespass at Sherman and Woodbury streets.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 2200 block of Smith.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Monday:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 1500 block of Edgewood.
Battery in the 300 block of Brunswick.
Theft in the 900 block of Harmon.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Home repair fraud in the 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.
Illegal dumping in the 1400 block East of 2300 Road.
Battery in the 300 block of East Court Street, Fairmount. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Attempted vehicle invasion, aggravated assault and criminal damage in the 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
Domestic battery in the 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue, Danville.
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Fourth Avenue, Rankin. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Second Avenue, Rankin; a man was arrested.
Disobeying police and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston. A Rossville woman was given a notice to appear in city court.
Aggravated domestic battery at Third Street and East Honeywell, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Sunday:
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Maple, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Main.
Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery and robbery in the 1200 block of Dakota Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 400 block of Walnut.
Possession of meth in the 300 block of McKinney, Westville. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 2000 block of East Main Street, Danville.
Theft of medication in the 100 block of Rhea.
Monday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of Main Street, Hoopeston.
Criminal trespass in the 200 block of Atwood, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
