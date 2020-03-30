Incidents reported to police included: Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
Aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1600 block of Westview.
Forgery at Mach One, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Assault in the unit block of Columbus Street.
Theft in the 1600 block of Westview.
Theft at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin St.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Burglary in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.
Criminal trespassing in the 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Cronkhite.
Theft in the 500 block of Commercial Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Kentucky Avenue and East Main Street.
Mob action and battery at Delaware and Utah avenues.
Sunday:
City noise ordinance violation in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of East 3rd Street
Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Chandler Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Robbery in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Aggravated assault at Utah Avenue and Grace Street.
Driver’s license revoked, obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence of drugs at Gilbert and Bridge streets.
Disorderly conduct at North Vermilion and English streets.
Stolen vehicle at Commercial and Buchanan streets.
Disorderly conduct at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
Theft at Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Mob action in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Aggravated battery and theft in the 700 block of East South Street.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of East Davis Street.
Burglary in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of West Williams Street.
Theft in the unit block of Columbus Street.
Burglary at Sunshine Liquors, 2013 E. Main St.
Friday:
Burglary in the 300 block of W. Eighth Street, Tilton.
Saturday:
Residential burglary in the 500 block of Vance Lane.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of West Third Avenue, Rankin.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 39000 block of County Road 990 E, Hoopeston.
Possession of meth at Bryant Auto Parts, 10112 State Route 1, Westville.
Theft of a firearm in the 17600 block of Highland Park Road, Danville.
Monday:
Criminal trespassing to property in the 200 block of Hockett Street, Sidell.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com.
